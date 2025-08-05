Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Max Keiser, vocal Bitcoin evangelist and currently a Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, has published a tweet about Satoshi Nakamoto.

Keiser claims that he knows where the mysterious Bitcoin creator should be found. Well, at least figuratively.

Satoshi lives...here, according to Max Keiser

Keiser posted a tweet with a magician from a fantasy story, who looks like Tolkien’s Gandalf, surfing on a board among high waves with a magic wand, wearing a pointed hat.

It seems that Keiser metaphorically depicted Satoshi as Gandalf or Santa Clause, adding that similarly to the latter living at the North Pole, the country of eternal snow, Satoshi Nakamoto should live in “Bitcoin country” — El Salvador: “Satoshi lives in El Salvador, BITCOIN COUNTRY.”

Satoshi lives in El Salvador, BITCOIN COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/ptbn089q1v — Max Bitcoin (@maxkeiser) August 5, 2025

Satoshi lost and found

Recently, it was reported that the Satoshi statue erected in Lugano, Switzerland, and unveiled last year, went missing from its podium. The life-sized statue of the enigmatic IT engineer was constructed in collaboration with Tether and PlanB.

An early Bitcoin activist and Satoshi ally, Adam Back, whose invention, Hashcash, was mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi, commented ironically that Satoshi had again disappeared. However, the missing statue was later found not far from where it had gone missing — in the river.