Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 15:07
    Max Keiser claims he knows where Satoshi is based, or at least where he should be found
    Advertisement
    Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Max Keiser, vocal Bitcoin evangelist and currently a Bitcoin advisor to El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, has published a tweet about Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Keiser claims that he knows where the mysterious Bitcoin creator should be found. Well, at least figuratively.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/03/2025 - 09:56
    Satoshi Disappeared Again? Adam Back Reacts to Recent Crazy Development
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Names 3 Key Red Flags to Detect Scam Firms By
    +12,887.11% for Shiba Inu (SHIB)? This Metric Raises Eyebrows
    Only Winning Strategy for Crypto Investors Revealed by Top SHIB Executive

    Satoshi lives...here, according to Max Keiser

    Keiser posted a tweet with a magician from a fantasy story, who looks like Tolkien’s Gandalf, surfing on a board among high waves with a magic wand, wearing a pointed hat.

    Advertisement

    It seems that Keiser metaphorically depicted Satoshi as Gandalf or Santa Clause, adding that similarly to the latter living at the North Pole, the country of eternal snow, Satoshi Nakamoto should live in “Bitcoin country” — El Salvador: “Satoshi lives in El Salvador, BITCOIN COUNTRY.”

    Satoshi lost and found

    Recently, it was reported that the Satoshi statue erected in Lugano, Switzerland, and unveiled last year, went missing from its podium. The life-sized statue of the enigmatic IT engineer was constructed in collaboration with Tether and PlanB.

    An early Bitcoin activist and Satoshi ally, Adam Back, whose invention, Hashcash, was mentioned in the Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi, commented ironically that Satoshi had again disappeared. However, the missing statue was later found not far from where it had gone missing — in the river.

    #Max Keiser #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 15:00
    Cardano (ADA) Market Balance Hit per This Key Indicator, What's Next Now?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 5, 2025 - 14:26
    Top Trader Issues Bitcoin (BTC) Warning About Recession
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ONyc Launches on Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield and Collateral Utility in Solana DeFi
    Inveniam and MANTRA Partner to Develop Real-World Asset Ecosystem in UAE and US
    Apu Is Now Live for Trading on Hyperliquid
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Is Satoshi’s Current Location Known? Max Keiser Hints It Is
    Cardano (ADA) Market Balance Hit per This Key Indicator, What's Next Now?
    Top Trader Issues Bitcoin (BTC) Warning About Recession
    Show all