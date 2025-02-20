'Excellent Chart': XRP Price Earns Emotional Praise From Top Trader

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sometimes, even the most bullish traders get surprised. That is exactly what happened with XRP. A well-known trader, DonAlt, had expected the asset to stick between $2 and $2.60 for a while. Instead, XRP broke through that range faster than anticipated. It outperformed expectations and was stronger than projected. DonAlt called the chart "excellent."

Advertisement

Bitcoin is still hovering below $100,000. Other altcoins? Many have taken serious hits, dropping tens of percentage points. XRP also dipped, down 20.25% from its January all-time high. But no need to panic. Some say a correction like this is healthy - necessary, even.

Why is XRP holding up so well? Fundamentals and technicals. On the fundamental side, there is ETF speculation. The SEC has multiple applications on the table, and investors are paying attention. If an XRP ETF gets the green light, that could shift the market.

Advertisement

$XRP



I'm bullish this thing and even I expected a longer range in between $2 and $2.6

It's outdone my expectations



Excellent chart pic.twitter.com/zvoIlXPyDB — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) February 19, 2025

On the technical side, there is a growing group of major XRP holders. Santiment reports that since early December, the number of wallets holding over 100,000 XRP has increased by 261. That is a 0.8% rise - not groundbreaking, but steady.

No wild hype

The numbers tell a compelling story. XRP's market cap? Up 6% yesterday. Over the past week? A 9% gain. Compare that to the broader crypto market, and XRP stands out as one of the few bright spots.

Even more impressive, XRP’s price against Bitcoin has surged 297% since Nov. 11, 2024. In a market where many altcoins are struggling, that is no small feat.

This kind of price action is not random. It is a mix of speculation, market positioning and long-term investor confidence. XRP continues to attract attention - not just for its performance but for the broader potential it represents. ETF possibilities, institutional interest, a growing base of committed holders. No wild hype. Just a strong, steady presence in a market full of uncertainty.