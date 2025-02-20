'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin One Answer to Fundamental Question

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, investor, Bitcoin supporter and author of popular book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has addressed his millions of followers on social media to talk Bitcoin with them.

Kiyosaki has suggested that Bitcoin can eventually become a long-awaited solution to an issue that has been tormenting humanity throughout its history – poverty. His previous tweet was about Bitcoin and about becoming richer or poorer, and about what is driving people in those directions.

Kiyosaki on being richer and poorer

Kiyosaki started his most recent X post with a question on the topic he likes so much: “Are you getting richer or poorer?” written in capitals. The financial guru admitted that no matter what turn the U.S. economy takes, “tragically, the rich are getting richer but the poor and middle class grow poorer.”

ARE YOU GETTING RICHER OR POORER?



Tragically, the rich are getting richer but the poor and middle class grow poorer?



WHY? There are many reasons.



Many reasons I listed in my previous TWEETS (X).



A major reason is FAKE $. Fake $ makes the rich richer….and the poor and… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 19, 2025

He said there are many reasons for that, many of which are political — he listed them in his previous tweet. Some are just related to the U.S. education system — schools do not teach children how to invest and make money work for them as adults.

"Please start saving Bitcoin": Kiyosaki

However, a major reason that has been dominating the other ones over the past few years is “fake US dollars,” as Kiyosaki likes to call it. “Fake” because they are not backed by anything and are printed easily whenever the US government and the Fed Reserve decide to. “Fake $ makes the rich richer….and the poor and middle class poorer,” Kiyosaki said. However, these “fake” U.S. dollars and their growing number in circulation also “causes assets such as gold to go up,” along with the cost of living, which makes life more difficult for the middle class in the U.S.

WHY I bought more gold and Bitcoin.



Answer: Owning gold and Bitcoin is smarter and safer than saving dollars. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 7, 2025

For this reason, Kiyosaki again urges everyone to start saving Bitcoin, gold and silver because they are “real money”: “Please start saving Gold, Silver, & Bitcoin…. Real Money.”

In his tweets last year, he claimed that Bitcoin and these two precious metals can help one become richer in the future, when these assets shoot up in price.

Currently, according to Kiyosaki, the U.S. economy is going through a market crash, as many companies, including oil and automobile giants, are making their stuff redundant.