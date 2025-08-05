Advertisement
    XRP on Balance Sheet: What SEC Filings Reveal So Far

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 15:41
    More companies adopting XRP strategy
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP enthusiast and legal attorney Bill Morgan has taken to X to share an update as more companies aim to hold XRP on their balance sheets. Morgan provided the most recent update on companies adopting the XRP strategy, as revealed by their SEC filings.

    According to Morgan, the Form 10-Q filing of U.S.-based company Flora Growth shows it holds XRP alongside Solana and ETH on its balance sheet. According to the company’s website, it acquired the digital assets to strengthen its balance sheet.

    Form 8-K filed by Hyperscale Data discloses that it will begin publishing monthly updates on its digital asset holdings this month, with the first report reflecting initial XRP assets added to the balance sheet.

    On May 28, 2025, Hyperscale announced that its subsidiary, Ault Capital Group Inc., planned to buy $10 million in XRP.

    In June, Webus International, a China-based automotive and hospitality company, filed a Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), announcing plans to launch a $300 million XRP-focused corporate treasury.

    Other companies, such as London-based VivoPower and pharmaceutical distribution company Wellgistics, also announced similar moves tied to the Ripple-linked token.

    XRP gains institutional adoption

    In a new listing, XRP is now available on BDACS, offering custody support for institutional clients. XRP's launch on the BDACS platform strengthens its long-standing partnership with Ripple, reflecting a commitment to the Korean market.

    With integrations into Korea’s top exchanges, Upbit, Coinone and Korbit, clients can now deploy XRP across the largest trading venues in Korea following the recent listing.

    U.Today reported that a massive 20,000,000 XRP, worth nearly $60,585,668, was transferred from major South Korean exchange Upbit to an unknown wallet earlier today.

    Around press time, XRP was changing hands at $2.97 in light of the ongoing market drop.

    #XRP News #XRP
