Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Binance's CZ: 'I Don't Buy New Coins'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 16:07
    Advertisement
    Binance's CZ: 'I Don't Buy New Coins'
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has clarified that he does not buy any new cryptocurrencies. 

    Zhao has reiterated that he only holds Bitcoin (BTC) and BNB, the native token of the Binance exchange. 

    The former Binance CEO mentioned that he purchased the leading cryptocurrency when it was trading at roughly $600.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 4-Year High in Key Metric
    2025 Will Be 'Watershed Year' for Bitcoin, Bitwise CEO Predicts
    XRP Is 'Centralized Controlled Security,' Legendary Angel Investor Says
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Major Test, Bitcoin (BTC) Losing Fuel, XRP Ready for Another Skyrocketing Rally?

    CZ yet to buy single meme coin

    The meme coin culture is facing growing criticism following the $4 billion collapse of the controversial Libra (LIBRA) token that ended up being a shameless rug pull. 

    Advertisement

    CZ also stated that he was not invested in the LIBRA token. In fact, he is yet to buy a single meme coin despite the rapidly growing popularity of the sector. 

    Earlier this month, CZ revealed the name of his dog but stopped short of launching the dog's official meme coin. 

    Looking for "long-term impact" 

    The former Binance CEO has stated that he is not "short-term opportunistic," focusing on the long-term impact instead. 

    CZ has zero reason to chase short-term gains with dubious meme coins given that he is considered to be the richest cryptocurrency mogul. According to Forbes, Zhao's personal net worth is estimated to be $64.3 billion. 

    The charismatic entrepreneur remains the largest shareholder of the Binance exchange. However, he has been prohibited from running the trading giant ever again as part of a plea deal with U.S. authorities. 

    Following his release from prison, he has been mainly focused on educational efforts. 

    #Cryptocurrency

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 15:55
    Cardano Skyrockets 70% in Volume as ADA Price Flips to Green
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 15:52
    Bitcoin, XRP and Cardano in Focus, Hit With $415 Million Outflows in Crypto ETPs
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance's CZ: 'I Don't Buy New Coins'
    Cardano Skyrockets 70% in Volume as ADA Price Flips to Green
    Bitcoin, XRP and Cardano in Focus, Hit With $415 Million Outflows in Crypto ETPs
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD