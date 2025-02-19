Advertisement
    CZ Receives More BNB Than He Initially Donated

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 19/02/2025 - 6:04
    Recently, former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao made a personal donation of 150 BNB to those affected by the Libra token sham. 

    Now, it turns out that the crypto mogul ended up receiving more BNB than he initially donated. On top of that, Zhao has received additional crypto tokens. 

    "When you try to make quick money, you often lose. When you give money away, you get more back," Zhao quipped. 

    Zhao has clarified that he will not keep a single satoshi of the crypto that he has just received. 

    The tokens will be "donated away," according to Zhao. The former Binacne boss says that he will "most likely" help out those lost money with Test (TST) and Broccoli meme coins. 

    Zhao has stressed that he is not actually endorsing any of these tokens, urging his followers not to "overinterpret" his recent comments. 

