Ethereum Miner Balances Are on the Road to Recovery: Santiment

News
Thu, 07/15/2021 - 08:41
article image
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada
Santiment shared the latest data on Ethereum miner numbers
Ethereum Miner Balances Are on the Road to Recovery: Santiment
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

On-chain market analysis firm Santiment shared statistics on the number of Ethereum miners. In its report, the think tank, in particular, touched on the changes that have taken place in recent months.

Numbers showing growth

Santiment indicated on a chart that the number of Ethereum miners has been steadily growing; this was especially noticeable in the past month.

It was stated that, on March 26, after the concentration of 163,300 ETH in the hands of miners, this amount dropped to 94,200 ETH by June 6.

The analysis provided shows that, at the moment, the balance of the number of Ethereum miners is restored to 112,000.

Miners Balance Stats

Other factors

Recall that the number of active Ethereum addresses previously exceeded the Bitcoin ecosystem. Thus, their number in the network of the second-most capitalized cryptocurrency in the first week of July increased by more than nine percent, reaching 700,000.

This figure was 22 percent lower than the similar April maximum of 900,000.

It is also worth mentioning that Ethereum's main test networks successfully passed the London update. The London hardfork was activated in the main Ethereum test networks.

Related
10 Biggest Ethereum Whales Buy Even More ETH, Now Holding 20.58%: Santiment Data

Recall that Santiment previously reported that Ethereum whales continue to increase their holdings in the second cryptocurrency's network. Thus, the top 10 Ethereum addresses in the past two days or so were able to add 41 percent of the circulating number of tokens to their holdings.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alihuseyn Gulu-Zada

Alihuseyn graduated from Yale University with a focus on linguistics and philosophy. He has worked as a journalist-analyst for Trend News Agency. At the same time, he is an academically trained singer (baritone) and a composer. Alihuseyn has been involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain since 2017 and is an enthusiast in this field, considering blockchain technology revolutionary and capable of changing society. In this area, he has written several theoretical and analytical pieces.

article image Biden Administration Offers $10 Million Bounty for Helping to Trace Crypto-Paid Hackers
07/15/2021 - 12:56

Biden Administration Offers $10 Million Bounty for Helping to Trace Crypto-Paid Hackers
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Huobi Loses 64% of Revenue and 500 Million in USDT Reserves Due to Regulatory Pressure
07/15/2021 - 12:07

Huobi Loses 64% of Revenue and 500 Million in USDT Reserves Due to Regulatory Pressure
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Might be Integrated by Flare Network: Details
07/15/2021 - 11:57

Bitcoin (BTC) Might be Integrated by Flare Network: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov