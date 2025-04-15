Bitcoin to Behave Similarly to Gold for Next Few Thousand Years: US Government’s Top Crypto Executive

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent Bitcoiner and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano (also frequently known as Pomp) sat down with Bo Hine, the Executive Director of the US President’s Council of Advisers for Digital Assets, to talk about not only BTC and US government’s plans on it but also about Hine’s personal view of Bitcoin and its future performance in the market.

The interview took place in the White House, where Hine made several interesting statements about Bitcoin, including the plan to establish the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

I went to the White House to interview @BoHines about the administration's crypto plans.



We talked about the US strategic bitcoin reserve, stablecoins, regulation, how decisions are being made, gold, tariffs, law enforcement, motivational aspect inside Trump admin, biggest… pic.twitter.com/SpApPOBPok — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) April 14, 2025

"Bitcoin to perform similarly to gold" in the long run

Answering to Pompliano’s question about Bitcoin and gold in terms of similarities and the resilience both of these assets have shown recently, Hine shared that while gold has been acting as a safe harbor for thousands of years, he believes that Bitcoin will behave in a very much similar way to gold over the next few thousands of years.

He voiced the official opinion of the US Council of Advisers for Digital Assets and Donald Trump himself, who believes Bitcoin is a digital analogue of gold. By establishing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the president’s administration wants to build a “digital Fort Knox” for BTC.

Hine's Bitcoin message to average Americans

On Pompliano’s request Bo Hine issued an important Bitcoin message to the American viewers of the Pomp podcast. First of all, Hine reminded that while Bitcoin is digital gold and the US government is already holding almost 200,000 Bitcoins, planning to accumulate a million BTC more over the next few years, the crypto market can be very much volatile.

Therefore, it is important not only to use advice of professionals in the investment market but also to think how to protect your investments among other volatile asset classes.

He also believes that blockchain technology will help revolutionize the financial and banking systems. The way humans communicate via the Internet has changed drastically over the past two decades, Hide pointed out, but the financial system remains full of friction and blockchain is going to change that radically, he believes.

He added that despite the original anti-establishment ethos of Bitcoin and BTC adoption by companies like BlackRock now, BTC still provides what it was invented for – storing value and moving funds quickly and cheaply.