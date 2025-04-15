Breaking: KuCoin Issues Statement Following Massive Outage

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has clarified that the assets of its users are safe following a large-scale network outage linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS).



The popular trading platform says that the disruptions are “temporary,” and the team is currently working to fix them.



”Our technical team is urgently working on a fix, and the recovery time will be announced separately,” the exchange said.

Earlier today, cryptocurrency giant Binance also experienced a similar AWS-related outage, temporarily suspending withdrawals.



Binance claims that its withdrawals have been reopened, but users might experience delays with some of its services.



Meanwhile, KuCoin has urged users to be “wary” of false information.

