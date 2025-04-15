Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for $100,000? Key Level Just Crossed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Resistance breakthroughs are key for strong and long-term bullish movement on the market. Bitcoin recently broke through a significant technical barrier, pushing above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). With momentum growing due to improving market sentiment and rising volume, Bitcoin is currently targeting the next psychological and technical target at $86,000 when it was trading at $85,872 at the time of writing.

Advertisement

A significant change in trend is indicated by the breakout above the 200 EMA (orange line) in the $85,000 range. During the consolidation phase that ensued after the price correction in early 2025, this level served as a ceiling. Now that it is broken, bulls are taking back market dominance and could spark a larger rally. Technically speaking, $87,683, which has capped several price attempts in prior months, is where Bitcoin is currently confronting its next significant resistance.

If BTC conquers this zone, the road to $92,000, another historically significant resistance level, becomes more visible. In terms of the downside, $83,500 provides immediate support. This level was once a local high and may now turn into a strong demand zone. Additional technical weight is added as a rebound point in the event of a pullback because this level also closely corresponds with the 100 EMA (black line).

Advertisement

There is still potential for more upside without raising the risk of an immediate reversal, as evidenced by momentum indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which are pointing upward but are not yet in overbought territory. The move gains confidence when there is increased volume following the breakout, which suggests real buying interest rather than a fakeout. Bitcoin might be ready for a long run toward new local highs, with $86,000 just the beginning if bulls continue to hold sway and the macro environment stays neutral-to-positive.