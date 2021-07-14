10 Biggest Ethereum Whales Buy Even More ETH, Now Holding 20.58%: Santiment Data

News
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 08:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
Santiment analytics team has shared that, recently, the top 10 biggest Ethereum wallet owners have purchased another 2.12 percent of the total Ether supply
10 Biggest Ethereum Whales Buy Even More ETH, Now Holding 20.58%: Santiment Data
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Data provided by the Santiment analytics aggregator shows that Ethereum whales keep accumulating the second-largest digital currency on the cheap.

They have added another 2.12 percent of the coin's total supply to their stashes in the past 41 days.

Biggest whales now hold 20.58 percent of ETH supply

According to the tweet published by the Santiment team earlier today, the 10 largest Ethereum wallet owners now hold a whopping 20.58 percent of the overall ETH offering, which they have been accumulating since May 2017.

In the past month and even days, as ETH has dropped from its recent historic peak of $4,362 reached on May 12, these top 10 ETH whales have bought another 2.12 percent of ETH supply on the dip.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Fees in Eight-Month Lows: Santiment

ETH supply on exchanges drops to historic lows

Earlier this month, Santiment reported that investors had been withdrawing their ETH holdings from crypto exchanges en masse.

ETH balances on centralized trading venues dropped to the lowest levels since 2018 on July 2. According to Santiment, this may reduce the risks of an major sell-off in the near future.

At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether, is trading below the $2,000 level—at $1,900, as per data shared by CoinMarketCap.

Overall, ETH has been growing faster than Bitcoin this year, adding a staggering 221 percent by the time it reached its all-time high on May 12.

However, by now, Ethereum has declined by over 50 percent from that historic high.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image $9.49 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock CEO Says Company Sees Little Demand On Crypto
07/14/2021 - 11:41

$9.49 Trillion Asset Manager BlackRock CEO Says Company Sees Little Demand On Crypto
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image US and UK Inflation Contribute to Cryptocurrency Sell-off: Yahoo Finance
07/14/2021 - 11:22

US and UK Inflation Contribute to Cryptocurrency Sell-off: Yahoo Finance
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image Former Bitcoin Bull Nassim Taleb Says BTC Has Failed at All Possible Levels, Here’s What It Means
07/14/2021 - 09:35

Former Bitcoin Bull Nassim Taleb Says BTC Has Failed at All Possible Levels, Here’s What It Means
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan