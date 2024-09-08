    Ethereum (ETH) Metric Makes Crucial Comeback: Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum comeback is only question of time if open interest stays that high
    Sun, 8/09/2024 - 10:38
    Ethereum (ETH) Metric Makes Crucial Comeback: Details
    The open interest of Ethereum has recovered to its local highs, indicating a possible spike in volatility and a rise in purchasing power. With a significant increase over previous levels, the total open interest on Binance Futures is currently at 1.896 million.

    Since the number of open futures contracts is a good indicator of future price movements, this metric is very important. Based on the chart, ETH has been steadily declining for some time and is currently trading at $2,292.

    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    An increase in OI indicates that traders may be preparing for large price movements, which could manifest as a breakout or additional decline. Growing OI has historically been associated with increased market participation, which has increased liquidity and may cause volatility moves in either direction.

    Furthermore, the increasing total volume supports the possibility of more market activity. A rise in volume along with an increase in OI suggests that the market is getting more active, which frequently happens before volatility spikes. This is crucial for Ethereum, particularly considering the sustained period of price consolidation.

    Ethereum is still below resistance areas in short-term price analysis, and a large increase in purchasing power would be required to overcome them. As it attempts to bounce back from prior lows, the price trend is currently weakening, but the increase in volume and OI may be early signs of a bullish reversal. Within the next few weeks, ETH might move back toward the $2,500 resistance level if the renewed buying power continues.

    #Ethereum
