    Ethereum (ETH) Dragged Down to Irrelevance by This Tech, Expert Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Centralized L2s have nothing to do with original Ethereum (ETH), Cyber Capital CIO explains why
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 15:59
    Ethereum (ETH) Dragged Down to Irrelevance by This Tech, Expert Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The surge of popularity of centralized second-layer scaling solutions threatens original Ethereum (ETH) values as they are too centralized, explains Justin Bons, founder and CIO of the oldest European crypto fund, Cyber Capital.

    Ethereum (ETH) captured by centralized L2s, Cyber Capital CIO says

    L2s should not be treated as "extensions" of Ethereum (ETH), as they do not inherit its qualities, and they are able to both steal and censor users' funds. This statement was shared by renowned cryptocurrency expert Justin Bons in his recent X thread.

    Article image
    Image via X 

    Furthermore, none of Ethereum's L2 has an incentive to get decentralized over time, as this step will sacrifice the revenue from running sequencer nodes.

    HOT Stories
    Peter Schiff Trashes Bitcoin ETF Hype
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Adds Another Zero: What's Happening?
    Bitcoin Omega Candle Coming: Samson Mow Shows 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Style
    Cardano Creator Issues Crucial Explanation for All ADA Holders

    In this regard, Ethereum (ETH) has already crossed the Rubicon with its major L2s making billions for broadcasting transactions, and of course, they are unable to lose this revenue stream.

    Advertisement

    As such, the entire L2 ecosystem is a conglomerate of for-profit companies that ruined the opportunities for Ethereum to scale its L1 in a more decentralized and inclusive way.

    L2 lobby becomes too powerful to overcome, case of Base demonstrates

    Bons indicates the growing importance of the L2 lobby. The success of Base, a Coinbase-linked Ethereum L2, is the best demonstration of what can be achieved by this manner of scaling.

    As per L2Beat, Base is responsible for 17,52% of all Ethereum L2s' TVL. It managed to replace OP Mainnet as the second largest solution here.

    Finally, Ethereum (ETH) might be losing its dominance in the smart contracts segment as developers move to more democratic L1s.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 5, 2024 - 15:54
    Peter Schiff Trashes Bitcoin ETF Hype
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 5, 2024 - 15:50
    XRP Prediction for September 5
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    ‘Meet Your Meme’ TOKEN2049 After Party: LBank, Shiba Inu, Babydoge, and SaitaChain Unite for a Memorable Crypto Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Dragged Down to Irrelevance by This Tech, Expert Says
    Peter Schiff Trashes Bitcoin ETF Hype
    XRP Prediction for September 5
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD