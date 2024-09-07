    Vitalik Buterin Shares 10-Year Visions for Ethereum Network

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum nodes might run on mobile by 2032, Vitalik Buterin hinted
    Sat, 7/09/2024 - 12:07
    Vitalik Buterin Shares 10-Year Visions for Ethereum Network
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is optimistic about the protocol's future, with defined upgrades he believes will come on the network in the coming decade. Speaking on the Bankless podcast, the blockchain innovator gave a projection that he believes might see everyone participating in running the Ethereum network.

    Advertisement

    Ethereum node to become fully mobile

    Ethereum is the biggest decentralized smart contract network that runs on nodes. As it stands, thousands of people run these nodes in a sophisticated computing environment.

    Related
    ETH/BTC Sensationally Drops to April 2021 Levels
    Fri, 09/06/2024 - 16:00
    ETH/BTC Sensationally Drops to April 2021 Levels
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Though the protocol is decentralized, a high entry requirement contributes to its growth. In his projections for the future, Vitalik Buterin sees Ethereum nodes running on mobile phones. He said the team would have made breakthroughs in ensuring light computations to make this possible.

    He noted that the mobile phone node operator can download data and hash it in under 12 seconds. With the node, solving elliptic curve equations to check a snark will be possible. If this is done, he is optimistic that verifying a node will become very "sleek and seamless."

    Buterin said the challenge with this projection lies in the heavy data involved. However, he believes mobile phones are incredibly improving in advancing storage spaces. With his visions, Ethereum appears to be on track to redefine innovations around smart contract networks.

    Unstoppable advances

    The Ethereum blockchain is the first smart contract protocol, and it has continued to set new standards for other Layer-1 networks.

    Related
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 07:49
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Over the past few years, the protocol has introduced a series of upgrades, including its biggest transition from proof of work to proof of stake via the Merge. In a recent Dencun upgrade, the gas fee for its Layer-2 networks was stepped down to make the protocol more usable.

    Ethereum has courted many updates, with many more in the pipeline in the coming days. These upgrades are generally a way of fighting off the strong competition from rivals like Solana and Cardano.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 7, 2024 - 11:38
    Coinbase Announces New Listing: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Sep 7, 2024 - 10:44
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 87% in Trading Volume
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu, Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Showcase Largest Booth Ever
    RCO Finance's (RCOF) Popularity Soars, Nears New Milestones in its Presale on Ethereum (ETH)
    Digital Transformation Week Europe 2024 – Just 4 Weeks to Go Until the Leading Tech Event in Amsterdam
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Shares 10-Year Visions for Ethereum Network
    Coinbase Announces New Listing: Details
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 87% in Trading Volume
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD