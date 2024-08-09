    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Catastrophe: Will It Lose Top-2 Position? Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% Amid Binance Listing, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Recovery Flop?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market trying to regain some momentum
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 0:30
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    
    Right now, Ethereum is experiencing a severe decline in value relative to both the USD and Solana. Given its sharp decrease, Ethereum's standing as the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is seriously being questioned. Ethereum's value has dropped to approximately $2,400 following a sustained downward trend in price over the past few months.

    Although there may be a brief upturn, the long-term picture is still bleak and uncertain. Ethereum is currently facing a number of challenges. First, the value of cryptocurrencies has been greatly affected by the general pessimism in the industry. Second, users and developers have become frustrated with Ethereum's scalability problems and expensive transaction fees in periods of a higher load, despite the existence of L2s.

    
    ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

    Ethereum is currently having trouble regaining stability after breaking below a number of important support levels. Investor confidence in Ethereum's ability to recover appears to be waning as evidenced by the lack of strong buying pressure and the rising selling volume. In the meantime, Solana is quickly gaining ground. It is positioned as a strong contender to surpass Ethereum due to its growing adoption and technological advancements.

    TON made it

    After being listed on one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Binance, Toncoin (TON) saw a sharp price increase, rising by 15%. For TON, this listing marks a major turning point that will increase its exposure and usability in the cryptocurrency space.

    A seed tag has been added to TON's Binance listing, adding even more legitimacy and recognition. Users should be aware that the withdrawal open time is only a rough estimate. The withdrawal page provides information on the current status of withdrawals.

    This gives traders the opportunity to alter their trading plans and possibly profit from the recent bullish momentum of TON. A decentralized and open Layer 1 blockchain Toncoin was first created by the community utilizing Telegram-designed technology. With Telegram's technological advancements and community-driven development, Toncoin has a strong foundation and a distinct advantage in the blockchain space thanks to this history.

    The recent increase in price is a reflection of growing investor enthusiasm and confidence in Toncoin's potential. Toncoin is an appealing choice for developers and users alike because it is a blockchain platform that promises to deliver quick, safe and scalable transactions. To ensure they are getting the most accurate and current information, users should refer to the original English version of announcements and be aware of any potential discrepancies in translated versions. By doing this, users can be sure they have accurate information about their transactions and platform functionality.

    Dogecoin remains stagnant

    Like Shiba Inu and other smaller altcoins, Dogecoin has recently seen a price recovery. Nonetheless, DOGE's performance suggests a less robust recovery trend, which reflects more significant market difficulties. Dogecoin's price recovery has only risen by roughly 7% despite a slight uptick, which is not enough to support a significant retracement. Technically speaking, DOGE is encountering strong resistance at a number of crucial levels: The 50 exponential moving average or EMA is the first significant barrier that DOGE must get past. It is currently at $0.115.

    Crossing the 50 EMA has traditionally suggested the possibility of a more robust upward trend. The 100 EMA is a crucial resistance level for DOGE as it is situated slightly higher at $0.126. A successful breach of this barrier could be encouraging and lead to an increase in bullish sentiment; 200 EMA: A long-term resistance level, the 200 EMA is located approximately at $0.178.

    Dogecoin needs to break above the 200 EMA in addition to the 50 and 100 EMA in order to indicate a meaningful recovery. This might signal the start of a new bullish phase and a reversal of the downward trend. Notwithstanding these levels of resistance, the general state of the market is not very promising. Similar to numerous other cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin is facing difficulties as a result of widespread market volatility.

    
    
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    
    
