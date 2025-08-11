Advertisement
    Coinbase Index Pulls off U-Turn as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $122,000: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 11:34
    Bitcoin reached high of $122,319 on Coinbase
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, neared its all-time high early Monday as demand from institutional investors and corporate treasury buyers boosted the broader crypto market.  

    Bitcoin surged nearly 4% to reach a high of $122,319, not far from previous record set of $123,091 in mid-July.

    Maartunn, a market observer and on-chain analyst at CryptoQuant, provides a context for Bitcoin's rise, hinting at what happened behind the scenes as the world's largest cryptocurrency surged past $122,000.

    As investors piled in, the price of Bitcoin soared from $119,000 to $122,319 on Coinbase early Monday. Maartunn, however, points out a surprising observation: the Coinbase Premium Index flipped red right after Bitcoin surpassed $122,319, hinting at a probable "Coinbase pump and dump" scenario.

    The Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Index estimates the percentage difference between the price of Bitcoin on Coinbase Pro (USD pair) and the price on Binance (USDT trading pair).

    Bitcoin CME gap?

    Aside from a flip in the Coinbase Premium Index, analysts point to a concerning scenario that emerged after Bitcoin surpassed $122,000: a CME gap.

    Bitcoin's climb, which brought it near its $123,000 all-time high, appears to have left a gap in the price of CME futures between Friday's close and Monday's open.

    CME openBitcoin futures, cash-settled contracts that track the Bitcoin price, closed at $117,430 on Friday, only to open on Monday at $119,000. Bitcoin might seek to fill this gap, which means that the price could retrace to close the difference between the two levels.

    Looking ahead, traders will be watching to see what happens next with Bitcoin's price — whether it retraces or goes ahead to new all-time highs.

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $121,596.

