Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    1,500,000,000 Shibarium Transactions: New Milestone Unlocked

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 11/08/2025 - 12:52
    Shibarium adoption hits peak as more than 1.5 billion transactions now registered on-chain
    Advertisement
    1,500,000,000 Shibarium Transactions: New Milestone Unlocked
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) layer-2 blockchain Shibarium has recorded a major milestone. The blockchain has topped the 1.5 billion milestone, with the total number of transactions now pegged at 1,502,415,908, according to data from Shibariumscan.

    Advertisement

    Consistent high daily transactions driving Shibarium’s milestone

    The development indicates the uptick in user engagement on the ecosystem’s layer-2 platform. Notably, the daily transaction figures on Shibarium have been in the millions since July and have consistently stayed above three million. This consistency contributed to it attaining the 1.5 billion milestone within a short period.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 11:33
    SHIB Burns Rocket 158%, But Failure Strikes Anyway
    ByYuri Molchan

    Shibarium’s transaction count also suggests that users are engaging the layer-2 protocol organically. It signals huge adoption by users in the crypto space, particularly the Shiba Inu community.

    Besides transaction volume, other key metrics that point to increased adoption include total blocks and address counts. Shibarium now has a total of 12,482,386 blocks while maintaining an average block time of 5.0 seconds.

    Interestingly, the transaction count milestone is coming less than 30 days after it surpassed the 12 million count on the total number of blocks. The block count highlights Shibarium’s steady growth and improvements.

    Meanwhile, the total address is pegged at 267,865,467. These are contributing to the spike in transaction volume. Interestingly, the transaction volume as of Aug. 9 stands at 4.69 million, highlighting the daily user engagement of Shibarium.

    SHIB price outlook amid Shibarium’s growth

    Amid this positive outlook, Shibarium has upgraded its documentation portal. The upgrade allows for a more user-friendly environment for developers. It grants more access and centralizes activities for seamless operation and quicker information gathering.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 13:13
    Abnormal Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Activity Ends up With 73% Crash
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The impact of this growth is rubbing off on the ecosystem’s assets, especially SHIB. On the crypto market, Shiba Inu has recorded an 8.88% price increase in the last seven days. The meme coin is recovering well and looks set to attain higher levels.

    As of press time, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001336, which represents a 0.17% increase in the last 24 hours. A corresponding increase in its low volume could push prices further up. For now, the trading volume is down by 29.72% at $214.93 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    #Shibarium
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 12:18
    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 11, 2025 - 11:34
    Coinbase Index Pulls off U-Turn as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $122,000: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MultiBank Group Delivers Record H1 Results with $209M Revenue and MBG Token Driving 7X Returns Since Launch.
    Coinfest Asia 2025 Unveils Crypto’s Biggest Names and Builds a Web3 Experience Like No Other
    Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What’s Possible with CARV’s AI Stack
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1,500,000,000 Shibarium Transactions: New Milestone Unlocked
    Bitcoin 'Biggest Scam in History,' Warns Main Skeptic
    Coinbase Index Pulls off U-Turn as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $122,000: Details
    Show all