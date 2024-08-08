    Barely 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are We Ready?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu not seeing enough conviction among traders
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 12:28
    Barely 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are We Ready?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Whale trading volumes for Shiba Inu surged significantly recently just as the market was collapsing. The market was very volatile and uncertain, as evidenced by the nearly 10 trillion SHIB that were transacted during this turbulent time. Around 1 trillion SHIB were moved in the last day, but as the dust settles, transaction volumes are returning to more normal levels.

    Advertisement

    The sharp spike in whale activity suggests that big players were responding forcefully to the turmoil in the global financial system, possibly rearranging their portfolios or selling assets to reduce risk. The abrupt increase in transactions highlighted Shiba Inu's speculative character.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This cryptocurrency is frequently perceived as being extremely volatile and driven more by market sentiment than by intrinsic value. Shiba Inu transaction volume has dropped dramatically as the market stabilizes. The reversion to lower volumes indicates that the spike in activity was not a long-term trend but rather an immediate response to the crash.

    HOT Stories
    'Big Win for Ripple,' XRP Lawyer Celebrates Historic End of SEC Lawsuit
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Drop More? Solana (SOL) Destroys Ethereum, Hits ATH, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback Halted
    Ripple Ordered to Pay Massive Penalties: Details

    The normalization of transaction volume could signify a consolidation phase, during which investors reevaluate their holdings and prices level off. Shiba Inu's recent price actions continue to reflect the underlying uncertainty and lack of strong buying interest even with this return to normalcy.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Confirms Death Cross Amid Major Sell-Off; What's Next for Price
    Sun, 08/04/2024 - 13:22
    Shiba Inu Confirms Death Cross Amid Major Sell-Off; What's Next for Price
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The market has only somewhat recovered, bouncing off the $0.000010 support level but failing to demonstrate a discernible upward trend. The 200 EMA ($0.000018), 100 EMA ($0.000015) and 50 EMA ($0.000015) are still significant obstacles that SHIB must clear in order to indicate a strong rebound.

    The decline in transaction volume also suggests a more general trend in the market where investors may be hesitating to make significant moves until more favorable conditions arise. In the near run, this cautious strategy might cause SHIB and other altcoins with comparable characteristics to see muted price movements.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 11:56
    Shiba Inu Reveals Game-Changing 'Shiba Eternity' Upgrade: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 11:42
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Celebrates Win Against SEC in Court — Is 'War on Crypto' Over?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    MEET48 is about to Launch the First No-Click Idol Training & Management Game on TON, Coin Idols, Closely Integrated with its Idol Culture
    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Barely 1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Are We Ready?
    Shiba Inu Reveals Game-Changing 'Shiba Eternity' Upgrade: Details
    Ripple's Chris Larsen Celebrates Win Against SEC in Court — Is 'War on Crypto' Over?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD