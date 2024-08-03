    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Prediction for August 3

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect local rise of Toncoin (TON)?
    Sat, 3/08/2024 - 15:55
    The weekend has started with an ongoing market drop, according to CoinMarketCap.

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 7.39%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $6.05 and the resistance of $6.204.

    As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the vital level of $6. If the price gets below it, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $5.50 range the upcoming week.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $5-$5.50 zone soon.

    TON is trading at $6.133 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

