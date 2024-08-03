Toncoin (TON) Prediction for August 3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with an ongoing market drop, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) has lost a lot of value today, falling by 7.39%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of TON is in the middle of the local channel between the support of $6.05 and the resistance of $6.204.

As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the vital level of $6. If the price gets below it, traders may witness an ongoing decline to the $5.50 range the upcoming week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $5-$5.50 zone soon.

TON is trading at $6.133 at press time.