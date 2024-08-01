    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH): Death Cross Looming? Solana (SOL) on Track for $200? Toncoin's (TON) Recovery Has Begun

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market is in mixed state as it is currently showing questionable dynamics
    Thu, 1/08/2024 - 0:30
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    The price dynamics of Ethereum are presently going through a critical point. Exponential moving averages of 50 and 100 are about to cross, which is frequently a sign of an impending death cross between the 50 and 200 EMAs. When a shorter-term moving average crosses below a longer-term moving average, it is known as a death cross and usually indicates the beginning of a downward trend.

    Given that the 50 and 100 EMA are about to cross in Ethereum's case, bearish momentum may be developing. It would validate the death cross and probably put more downward pressure on Ethereum's price if the 50 EMA eventually crosses below the 200 EMA. There is increasing fear that ETH may go into a long-term downtrend as a result of the EMA's downward trend. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    That being said, Ethereum is not without hope. ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) flows are associated with optimism on the bullish side. ETF flows have recently started to trend positively, suggesting that Ethereum is once again attracting interest and investment. This capital inflow might cause a price reversal, negating the EMA's bearish signals. 

    This struggle between bullish investment flows and bearish technical indicators is reflected in the current price action. Ethereum investors have some hope because of the positive ETF flows even though the EMAs advise caution. If these encouraging currents keep up, they might offer ETH the stability it needs to stop declining and possibly even turn around.

    Solana keeps on aiming for $200

    Lately Solana has displayed some fascinating price action. It recently made an attempt to cross the $190 barrier but was unsuccessful leading to a retreat in the direction of the $170 barrier. The possibility that SOL could lose momentum and possibly enter a downtrend has caused some traders to become concerned - particularly if it closes below the 26 EMA.

    The general perception of Solana is still very positive despite this small setback. The cryptocurrency has shown significant upward momentum in recent weeks, which may signal a retry at breaking through the $190 resistance level. Reaching the $200 target could be possible if SOL is able to secure enough buying support, which would constitute a proper breakthrough. 

    Toncoin recovers

    Amid a struggling cryptocurrency market as a whole, Toncoin (TON) appears to be making a strong comeback. The price of TON has recently recovered near the 100 EMA due to a sharp increase in investor inflows. This move is significant because it shows how TON can be used as a hedge against negative trends on the cryptocurrency market. An important point for investors is highlighted by the recent increase in the price of TON. 

    Even though a rebound around the 100 EMA does not imply a sustained upward trend, it is still a significant indicator that should not be disregarded. Given the downward pressure on other cryptocurrencies, it appears from this pattern that investors are finding value in TON. In times of market turbulence, Toncoin has proven to be a dependable asset thanks to its resilience. 

    Because of this feature, investors wishing to diversify and hedge against market volatility will find it to be a compelling choice. TON's potential as a stable investment is demonstrated by its capacity to draw sizable inflows during down markets. Technical analysis indicates that the price action of TON around the 100 EMA is significant. 

    A longer-lasting recovery may be possible if TON can keep up this level and draw in more investors. Staying above this barrier may result in additional price rise; the current level of the market serves as support. In upcoming weeks, investors should keep a careful watch on TON.

    #Ethereum #Solana #Toncoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

