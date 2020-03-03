Back

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Rewards & Penalties Concept Explained by ConsenSys

Tue, 03/03/2020 - 12:46
    Vladislav Sopov

    As a Proof-of-Stake system, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 will monitor compliance with the rules of its consensus. A detailed reward and penalty code is established to that end

Contents

In contrast to the Proof-of-Work-based Ethereum (ETH) 1.0, ETH2 will be governed by Proof-of-Stake consensus, where the operation highly depends on validator (staker) integrity. ConsenSys CodeFi by the ConsenSys decentralized blockchain development studio explained how Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 will monitor this integrity within its Phase 0 or Beacon Chain.

Crime and punishment

To become a validator (an actor that verifies the transaction before including it in the blockchain), the Ethereum (ETH) network participant will be asked to stake (to lock in a special manner) at least 32 ETH. With no regard to the actual volume of the stake, all rewards and penalties will be a function of the user's effective balance, capped at 32 ETH.

ConsenSys calculations on ETH2 tokenomics
Image via Twitter

Once the user stake balance drops to or below 16 ETH due to the penalties, he/she is forcefully excluded from the network. The cause of such a punishment may vary depending on whether the stakeholder acts as a proposer (the one who launches the block validation) or as an attestor (the one who verifies the block).

The user may be slashed (prevented from operations) directly by the following:

  1. By being a proposer and signing two different beacon blocks for the same slot.

  2. By being an attester and signing an attestation that "surrounds" another one.

  3. By being an attester and signing two different attestations with the same target.

The offender in Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 will be caught by a validator-whistleblower who will receive a significant portion of the offender's stake as a reward for being cautious.

Will it be worth it? 

ConsenSys CodeFi also calculated the approximate rewards for staking a certain amount of Ethereum (ETH). While being online around 95% of the time, the stakeholder can make 1.8 ETH every epoch (12-13 minutes) for every 1M ETH in his/her stake.

Estimated reward per epoch on ETH staked
Image by ConsenSys CodeFi

According to this estimation, it's much more profitable to stake a medium amount of Ether in one stake. Thus, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 decentralization will be incentivized economically. 

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

Tue, 03/03/2020 - 18:31
    Alex Dovbnya

    Microtask platform StormX makes it cryptocurrency cashback feature available for mobile users

Seattle-based startup StormX, which lets its uses earn satoshis via micro-tasking, recently announced the addition of a new cryptocurrency cashback feature called StormShop to its StormPay app on Android and iOS.  

Must Read
Bitcoin Cash to Be Accepted by Thousands of Physical Shops in South Korea - READ MORE

One can now receive up to 40 percent of their purchases in Bitcoin (BTC) or four other supported cryptocurrencies, which include the company's native STORM token. Crypto is deposited after the expiration of the item's return period.    

StormPay already supports thousands of online stores, including such retail titans as Samsung and Microsoft.  

"We are now able to reward shoppers with some of the most secure and popularly adopted cryptocurrencies in the world when they shop online at their favorite retail stores," said StormX CEO Simon Yu. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Slashed to $6K. Is This Best Black Friday Sale? - READ MORE

The StormShop feature was initially launched back in November 2019 as a Google Chrome extension. By integrating it into its mobile app, StormX made a significant step towards enhancing the e-commerce experience of its customers.   

That said, StormX will have to face tough competition in the crowded Bitcoin rebate market niche. As reported by U.Today, Lolli, the cryptocurrency firm that allows online shoppers to get BTC rewards, recently appeared on CNBC's list of the top 100 VC-backed startups. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

