Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Phase 0 Ready: Ethereum Foundation Researcher

With all eyes on Ethereum (ETH) progress towards ETH2, every teaser from EF looks exciting. Today Diederik Loerakker of Ethereum Foundation revealed his own dev update.

A few hours before the The Year in Ethereum 2019 report release, Diederik Loerakker, who is working on ETH2 specifications and implementations, published a quick development update on the progress towards Ethereum's most exciting milestone of 2020.

What do they have so far?

Mr. Loerakker has given a sneak peek of the ETH2 up-to-date progress. According to him, Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Phase 0 (also dubbed 'Beacon Chain') is now stabilized. Moreover, even the Phase 1 draft is completed. It shows how the interaction between shards will be organized in the new Ethereum.

Image by: https://twitter.com/protolambda/status/1220073138983198722

The researcher leaked that it is 'based on the DevCon cross-shard UX' and is subject to various testings. E.g. it can be investigated through the 'custody game' sandbox that emulates the ETH2 cryptoeconomics.

Finally, the network tools have been moved to a new Simple Serialize (SSZ) serialization algorithm standard for all data structures. This upgrade has already resulted in high-end client performance.

Further agenda

Moreover, Mr. Loerraker has written that the next stage of development will start from the merging of three top pull-requests in Ethereum 2.0 GitHub. Thus, the researcher can switch his efforts towards building new monitoring tooling for the testnets.

Must Read Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 Releases First Dev Update of 2020: Details - READ MORE

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 is the next stage of Ethereum network development that will replace the Proof-of-Work consensus with a Proof-of-Stake concensus. Also, the whole Ethereum (ETH) blockchain will be divided into shards - interconnected blockchain items.

So, when will PoS arrive? Share your predictions in the Comments!