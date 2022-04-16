Ethereum 2.0 Shadow Forks Timeline Updated: Details

Ethereum's All Core Devs Meeting #136 took place on April 15, 2022. High-profile Ethereum (ETH) developers discussed the next phases of pre-Merge testing and the Shanghai upgrade.

More shadow forks, abandoned Rinkeby, Shanghai proposal campaign stops: ACD #136 at a glance

Ms. Kim has taken to Twitter to share some details of the results of yesterday's conference of Ethereum (ETH) developers regarding its last pre-Merge testnets.

Developers analyzed the results of the recent pioneering mainnet shadow fork and decided to organize two more similar updates next week on Goerli testnet and Ethereum's mainnet.

Then, EF researcher and developer Tim Beiko proposed to fork Ropsten testnet and, once this is done, the Goerli and Sepolia networks. Rinkeby testnet, therefore, should be abandoned by all dApps still using its infrastructure.

Ethereum (ETH) core devs will no longer accept proposals for Shanghai, the first-ever hardfork of the post-Merge network that is set to take place in the first six months of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Ethereum.

Ethereum devs still target Q3, 2022, as The Merge date

As covered by U.Today previously, this upgrade will include the introduction of EVM Object Format or EOF, a new type of smart contracts, and other crucial improvements.

Ms. Kim shared no update on The Merge's timing as it is still unclear when the Ethereum (ETH) "Difficulty Bomb" will be delayed next time. Q3, 2022, still remains the target, though.

On April 13, 2022, Tim Beiko announced that Ethereum's migration to Proof-of-Stake would start "not in June," but a few months later.