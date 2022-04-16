Ethereum 2.0 Shadow Forks Timeline Updated: Details

News
Sat, 04/16/2022 - 18:55
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Galaxy Digital researcher Christine Kim shares recap of latest Ethereum All Core Devs meeting
Ethereum 2.0 Shadow Forks Timeline Updated: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Ethereum's All Core Devs Meeting #136 took place on April 15, 2022. High-profile Ethereum (ETH) developers discussed the next phases of pre-Merge testing and the Shanghai upgrade.

More shadow forks, abandoned Rinkeby, Shanghai proposal campaign stops: ACD #136 at a glance

Ms. Kim has taken to Twitter to share some details of the results of yesterday's conference of Ethereum (ETH) developers regarding its last pre-Merge testnets.

Developers analyzed the results of the recent pioneering mainnet shadow fork and decided to organize two more similar updates next week on Goerli testnet and Ethereum's mainnet.

Then, EF researcher and developer Tim Beiko proposed to fork Ropsten testnet and, once this is done, the Goerli and Sepolia networks. Rinkeby testnet, therefore, should be abandoned by all dApps still using its infrastructure.

Ethereum (ETH) core devs will no longer accept proposals for Shanghai, the first-ever hardfork of the post-Merge network that is set to take place in the first six months of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Ethereum.

Ethereum devs still target Q3, 2022, as The Merge date

As covered by U.Today previously, this upgrade will include the introduction of EVM Object Format or EOF, a new type of smart contracts, and other crucial improvements.

Ms. Kim shared no update on The Merge's timing as it is still unclear when the Ethereum (ETH) "Difficulty Bomb" will be delayed next time. Q3, 2022, still remains the target, though.

Related
Ethereum's Developer Shares New Timeline of Its Merge

On April 13, 2022, Tim Beiko announced that Ethereum's migration to Proof-of-Stake would start "not in June," but a few months later.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image NEAR Protocol Entering FOMO Phase: Key Reasons
04/16/2022 - 19:30
NEAR Protocol Entering FOMO Phase: Key Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bored Apes Yacht Club Sales Are Spiking by 175% as Floor Price Hits 109 ETH
04/16/2022 - 19:00
Bored Apes Yacht Club Sales Are Spiking by 175% as Floor Price Hits 109 ETH
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 16
04/16/2022 - 18:24
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk