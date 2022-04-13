Ethereum's Developer Shares New Timeline of Its Merge

Wed, 04/13/2022 - 16:29
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Seasoned Ethereum (ETH) developer Tim Beiko shared his views on much-anticipated PoW/PoS merge
Ethereum's Developer Shares New Timeline of Its Merge
Contents

Anonymous Ethereum (ETH) miner and investor asked Mr. Beiko about the prospects of Ether mining in near future. Is Proof-of-Work (PoW) really on a borrowed time?

'Final chapter of PoW in Ethereum'

Mr. Beiko has taken to Twitter to answer one of his commentators who is interested in Ether mining. Anonymous Twitter user @TripleSack asked whether it makes sense to buy new mining equipment.

Also, he asked if the previous estimations of June, 2022 as the time frame for Ethereum's migration towards Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus still valid.

Mr. Beiko claimed that Ethereum (ETH) won't migrate to new consensus in June. However, in 'few months', the second blockchain will go live on Proos-of-Stake.

As such, Ethereum (ETH) community entered the last phase of Proof-of-Work stage of its history. 

First-ever shadow fork occured on Ethereum's mainnet

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum (ETH) developers started last testing campaign before the initiation of The Merge. The last pre-Merge testing phase Kiln was activated on multiple Ethereum testnets.

Also, on Apr.11, 2022, the first-ever 'shadow fork' in Ethereum (ETH) history went live on main network. It didn't affect the operations of main network, but emulated the Merge specifications.

First-Ever Shadow Fork Happens on Ethereum

Despite minor issues with some implementations, developers announced the success of this ambitious experiment.

article image
