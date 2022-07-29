Original U.Today article

ETH, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 29

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has altcoins market found its local peak yet?
Buyers seem that they are not giving up based on the top 10 rankings.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) keeps setting new local peaks, rising by 3.81% over the previous 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the mirror level at $1,476, which means that buyers are more powerful than bears at the moment. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect the test of $1,800 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,726 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 9%.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Binance Coin (BNB) is on its way to testing the vital $300 mark. Thus, the rise is accompanied by a high volume, which means that the growth may continue. In this regard, the bears may come back to the game around the resistance at the $330 zone.

Binance Coin is trading at $295.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is looming weaker than BNB, going up by 5.36%.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) may not have accumulated enough power for midterm growth. One can consider the continued rise only when bulls fix the rate above the $0.55 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.5274 at press time.

article image
