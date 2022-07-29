ETH, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 29

Original U.Today article

Has altcoins market found its local peak yet?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Buyers seem that they are not giving up based on the top 10 rankings.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) keeps setting new local peaks, rising by 3.81% over the previous 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the mirror level at $1,476, which means that buyers are more powerful than bears at the moment. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect the test of $1,800 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,726 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 9%.

Binance Coin (BNB) is on its way to testing the vital $300 mark. Thus, the rise is accompanied by a high volume, which means that the growth may continue. In this regard, the bears may come back to the game around the resistance at the $330 zone.

Binance Coin is trading at $295.4 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is looming weaker than BNB, going up by 5.36%.

On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) may not have accumulated enough power for midterm growth. One can consider the continued rise only when bulls fix the rate above the $0.55 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.5274 at press time.