ETH, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for July 29

Buyers seem that they are not giving up based on the top 10 rankings.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) keeps setting new local peaks, rising by 3.81% over the previous 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) has made a false breakout of the mirror level at $1,476, which means that buyers are more powerful than bears at the moment. If nothing changes by the end of the day, one can expect the test of $1,800 soon.
Ethereum is trading at $1,726 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 9%.
Binance Coin (BNB) is on its way to testing the vital $300 mark. Thus, the rise is accompanied by a high volume, which means that the growth may continue. In this regard, the bears may come back to the game around the resistance at the $330 zone.
Binance Coin is trading at $295.4 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is looming weaker than BNB, going up by 5.36%.
On the daily chart, Cardano (ADA) may not have accumulated enough power for midterm growth. One can consider the continued rise only when bulls fix the rate above the $0.55 mark.
ADA is trading at $0.5274 at press time.