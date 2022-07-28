Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 28

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE show same rise as SHIB soon?
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 28
Bulls are giving bears no chance as none of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the rise of most of the other cryptocurrencies as the rate of the meme coin has risen by 4.76%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, DOGE keeps trading in a wide channel, accumulating energy for a sharp move. Such a fact is also confirmed by declining volume.

One can consider the possibility of a midterm rise only when the rate fixes above the $0.07 mark on the daily time frame.

DOGE is trading at $0.0667 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is no exception to the rule, going up by 4.10%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

SHIB is looking better than DOGE as it is located close to the resistance level at $0.00001297 on the daily chart. If nothing crucial changes for bulls, the mentioned mark can be attained within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001160 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

