DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 28

Original U.Today article

Can DOGE show same rise as SHIB soon?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are giving bears no chance as none of the coins are in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

DOGE has followed the rise of most of the other cryptocurrencies as the rate of the meme coin has risen by 4.76%.

Despite today's rise, DOGE keeps trading in a wide channel, accumulating energy for a sharp move. Such a fact is also confirmed by declining volume.

One can consider the possibility of a midterm rise only when the rate fixes above the $0.07 mark on the daily time frame.

DOGE is trading at $0.0667 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is no exception to the rule, going up by 4.10%.

SHIB is looking better than DOGE as it is located close to the resistance level at $0.00001297 on the daily chart. If nothing crucial changes for bulls, the mentioned mark can be attained within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001160 at press time.