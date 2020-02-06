Enjin Partners with Chiliz to Create Digital Collectibles for Dota 2 and Juventus

Dota 2 players will be able to use branded collectibles created by Chiliz in partnership with Enjin

Sports blockchain venture Chiliz has joined forces with gaming platform Enjin to create ERC-1155 collectible for sports and esports industries. The two companies will offer non-fungible (NFT) tokens for Dota 2, Juventus, and other big-name Socios.com partners.

All NFT tokens minted by Chiliz can be purchased or sold by fans with the help of the Enjin Marketplace.

The partnership will allow Chiliz to expand the utility of its CHZ token, according to Chiliz and Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. He called Enjin "the world leader" in this crypto niche.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Chiliz and explore a new way to gamify sports and esports fan engagement," said Enjin CEO Maxim Blagov.

As reported to U.Today, Enjin recently made headlines by teaming up with Microsoft. It created the “Azure Heroes” reward system for the Microsoft Azure platform. Because of this massive partnership, the price of the ENJ token exploded in value, surging by more than 53 percent.