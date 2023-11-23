Elon Musk's Latest Tweet Triggers Meme Coin Fiesta You Want to See

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Known for his occasional crypto posts, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and X Corp, has shared a meme coin-related post that appears to have triggered a rare meme coin fiesta in the community. The post from Elon Musk reads:

‘met a meta metameme?’

With more than 4.6 million views and 6,200 comments at the time of writing, there is every indication that this post is bound to go viral like every other post from the billionaire investor.

Without explicitly attributing the tweet to anyone, members of the community have linked the post to Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms Inc., with various accompanying memes to contribute to the conversation.

Memes are generally synonymous with the cryptocurrency ecosystem, with thousands of meme coins now created as a testament to this trend. Elon Musk has been a very vocal enabler of this meme coin revolution, occasionally sharing tweets to promote Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and, even at one time, his post subtly alluded to Milady Meme Coin.

The latest Elon Musk tweet notably serves as a hub for many different showcases of meme coins, all vying to capitalize on the massive following Elon Musk commands on X.

Watching out for meme coin revolution

While the emergence of meme coins is a revolution in its own right, many of these assets are making crucial pivots away from being just a fun token to nurturing massive utility that can serve their ecosystem needs.

Shiba Inu is the frontrunner in this regard as the meme coin launched the Shibarium Layer-2 protocol to help scale Ethereum (ETH). While its emergence has not been without visible struggles, Shibarium has continued to evolve with upgrades that have notably translated to an impressive transaction surge.

While Dogecoin also features in payments, its daring efforts lag behind those of Floki and BabyDoge, which have launched a tokenization outfit and a text-to-image generator.