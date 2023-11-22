Shiba Inu's Shibarium Witnesses 231% Transaction Increase Amid SHIB Price Shake-Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a surprising turn of events, Shibarium, the Layer-2 blockchain solution affiliated with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has experienced an extraordinary surge in transaction activity, marking a significant milestone for the SHIB ecosystem.

Over the last 24 hours, Shibarium witnessed a staggering 231% increase in transactions, skyrocketing from 14,980 to an astonishing 34,670.

This surge, the most substantial within the past 30 days, has propelled Shibarium's cumulative transaction count since its full launch in August to an impressive 4.04 million.

Interestingly, the increase in Shibarium transactions coincided with noteworthy price fluctuations in the Shiba Inu token, SHIB. Over the last 24 hours, SHIB experienced a 10.6% decrease in value. However, the cryptocurrency swiftly rebounded, surging by 5.2% to reach $0.000008 per SHIB.

Notably, another token within the Shiba Inu ecosystem, BONE — the essential mechanism in Shibarium — also witnessed remarkable price movements during the same period. Experiencing a 6.12% dip, BONE has already recovered by 2.81%, successfully holding onto crucial support levels.

SHIB and BONE to USD by CoinMarketCap

The intriguing correlation between the surge in Shibarium transactions and the significant price movements of SHIB and BONE has sparked speculation within the community.

Whales awakening?

Some suggest that this alignment may be indicative of strategic maneuvers by influential market players who seized the opportunity presented by the drop in prices, subsequently leading to today's positive green candles on the SHIB and BONE price charts.

As the Shiba Inu ecosystem continues to evolve, the surge in Shibarium transactions adds a new dimension to the narrative, leaving investors and enthusiasts eager to decipher the underlying dynamics driving these unprecedented market movements.