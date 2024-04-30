Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk's 'Free Speech' Tweet Attracts Crypto Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech mogul Elon Musk has issued acute tweet about easy way to support free speech
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 14:44
    Elon Musk's 'Free Speech' Tweet Attracts Crypto Community
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Centibillionaire and innovative entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns X (formerly known as Twitter), runs Tesla, SpaceX and several other start-ups, has attracted the attention of the cryptocurrency community with a recent tweet.

    In his social media post, the tech magnate suggested a simple method for how anyone can support free speech on the X platform. The community expressed its enthusiasm for this initiative.

    Crypto community reacts to Musk's tweet

    Addressing the community, Musk tweeted that to support free speech, it is enough to pay a monthly subscription fee for the X Premium service. Subscribing to it is “much appreciated,” the X owner stated in his message.

    Users started posting comments confirming that many of them have subscribed already, some thanking Musk for purchasing X/Twitter and supporting free speech around the globe.

    Some, though, pointed out that X continues to ban some of its users for expressing their thoughts, but without giving any specific examples.

    The @XRPcryptowolf X account owner asked Musk when it will be possible to pay for X Premium using the Ripple-affiliated XRP coin.

    Related
    226 Million DOGE Withdrawn From Robinhood by Mysterious Whale's Hand

    Elon Musk: Tesla to invest $10 billion in AI training

    As reported by U.Today earlier, Elon Musk tweeted that one of his companies, Tesla e-car making giant, intends to invest as much as $10 billion in AI training this year. Tesla already spent one billion on this in the first quarter.

    Also, the tech mogul stated that if a company is not prepared to spend that much and do it with high efficiency, it will be unable to stay competitive in this space.

    #Elon Musk #Tesla News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image 2,603 BTC Suddenly Moved from Coinbase by 4 Whales, Here’s Peculiar Nuance
    2024/04/30 14:40
    2,603 BTC Suddenly Moved from Coinbase by 4 Whales, Here’s Peculiar Nuance
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP Forms Death Cross: Details
    2024/04/30 14:40
    XRP Forms Death Cross: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin's Price History Points to Bull Run in 120 Days at Most
    2024/04/30 14:40
    Bitcoin's Price History Points to Bull Run in 120 Days at Most
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Galxe Launches Galxe Passport V2, Boosting Privacy and Security for over 900K Passport Holders
    Yue Minjun Revolutionizes Bitcoin Art Scene with Pioneering Ordinals Collection on LiveArt
    HIPTHER Announces the BALTIC & Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2024 Shortlists
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk's 'Free Speech' Tweet Attracts Crypto Community
    2,603 BTC Suddenly Moved from Coinbase by 4 Whales, Here’s Peculiar Nuance
    XRP Forms Death Cross: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD