Elon Musk's 'Free Speech' Tweet Attracts Crypto Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Centibillionaire and innovative entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns X (formerly known as Twitter), runs Tesla, SpaceX and several other start-ups, has attracted the attention of the cryptocurrency community with a recent tweet.

In his social media post, the tech magnate suggested a simple method for how anyone can support free speech on the X platform. The community expressed its enthusiasm for this initiative.

Crypto community reacts to Musk's tweet

Addressing the community, Musk tweeted that to support free speech, it is enough to pay a monthly subscription fee for the X Premium service. Subscribing to it is “much appreciated,” the X owner stated in his message.

Subscribing to support free speech is much appreciated https://t.co/aJMpJbMIjp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2024

Users started posting comments confirming that many of them have subscribed already, some thanking Musk for purchasing X/Twitter and supporting free speech around the globe.

Some, though, pointed out that X continues to ban some of its users for expressing their thoughts, but without giving any specific examples.

The @XRPcryptowolf X account owner asked Musk when it will be possible to pay for X Premium using the Ripple-affiliated XRP coin.

Elon Musk: Tesla to invest $10 billion in AI training

As reported by U.Today earlier, Elon Musk tweeted that one of his companies, Tesla e-car making giant, intends to invest as much as $10 billion in AI training this year. Tesla already spent one billion on this in the first quarter.

Also, the tech mogul stated that if a company is not prepared to spend that much and do it with high efficiency, it will be unable to stay competitive in this space.