    Elon Musk's Tesla to Spend $10 Billion on AI Training This Year

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Tech mogul Elon Musk has shared Tesla's multi-billion-dollar plans for training AI this year
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 12:18
    Contents
    Innovative entrepreneur and chief executive of Tesla electric automobile giant Elon Musk has made an important AI announcement, which has heightened the curiosity of the communityand triggered a giant wave of comments about possible integrations with xAI and the Grok AI chatbot.

    $10 billion for AI training from Tesla

    Elon Musk has been investing more and more of his time, energy and money into the AI sphere recently. He founded xAI to compete with OpenAI. The Grok chatbot is an AI product that has already been integrated with the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). X has already become a major xAI shareholder.

    Now that Elon Musk has announced that Tesla intends to invest a staggering $10 billion into AI training (obviously with the participation of xAI), many users in the comments are wondering whether xAI is going to cooperate more with Tesla (such as Tesla acquiring a stake in it, or Tesla becoming involved with Grok to any degree in the future).

    The techno centibillionaire emphasized that he believes any company that is not investing into AI trading at this level ($10 billion within one year), or that does not do so efficiently, will be unable to compete with rivals.

    In the first quarter, Tesla has already spent $1 billion on this effort and has doubled its compute capacity during that training.

    Stephen King bashes Elon Musk on X rebranding

    Legendary horror writer Stephen King, a longtime Twitter user, has responded to a recent Elon Musk tweet about changing Twitter’s name to X.

    “Be Honest! The name 𝕏 is far better than Twitter. Yes or No?” Musk tweeted. To that, King responded “Twitter.”

    King has been a long-term critic of Musk in regard to his acquisition of Twitter and rebranding it into the “everything app” X, along with the mandatory monthly fees for multi-colored verification checkmarks. Stephen King is one of those respected X users who got their blue verification marks for free, and Musk is paying for that from his own funds.

    Still, recently, X has begun giving away free blue ticks to users with a significant number of followers. They have also been given free access to premium features.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
