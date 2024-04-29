Elon Musk's Tesla to Spend $10 Billion on AI Training This Year

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Innovative entrepreneur and chief executive of Tesla electric automobile giant Elon Musk has made an important AI announcement, which has heightened the curiosity of the communityand triggered a giant wave of comments about possible integrations with xAI and the Grok AI chatbot.

$10 billion for AI training from Tesla

Elon Musk has been investing more and more of his time, energy and money into the AI sphere recently. He founded xAI to compete with OpenAI. The Grok chatbot is an AI product that has already been integrated with the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter). X has already become a major xAI shareholder.

Now that Elon Musk has announced that Tesla intends to invest a staggering $10 billion into AI training (obviously with the participation of xAI), many users in the comments are wondering whether xAI is going to cooperate more with Tesla (such as Tesla acquiring a stake in it, or Tesla becoming involved with Grok to any degree in the future).

The techno centibillionaire emphasized that he believes any company that is not investing into AI trading at this level ($10 billion within one year), or that does not do so efficiently, will be unable to compete with rivals.

Elon Musk said Tesla will spend over $10B on AI training and inference this year.



"Any company not spending at this level, and doing so efficiently, cannot compete."



Can't wait for the xAI/Grok collabs. https://t.co/RNbHsiTGfM — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) April 29, 2024

In the first quarter, Tesla has already spent $1 billion on this effort and has doubled its compute capacity during that training.

Stephen King bashes Elon Musk on X rebranding

Legendary horror writer Stephen King, a longtime Twitter user, has responded to a recent Elon Musk tweet about changing Twitter’s name to X.

“Be Honest! The name 𝕏 is far better than Twitter. Yes or No?” Musk tweeted. To that, King responded “Twitter.”

King has been a long-term critic of Musk in regard to his acquisition of Twitter and rebranding it into the “everything app” X, along with the mandatory monthly fees for multi-colored verification checkmarks. Stephen King is one of those respected X users who got their blue verification marks for free, and Musk is paying for that from his own funds.

Still, recently, X has begun giving away free blue ticks to users with a significant number of followers. They have also been given free access to premium features.