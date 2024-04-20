Here's What Elon Musk Celebrates as Dogecoin Day Arrives

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today, April 20, the Dogecoin community around the world celebrates the DOGE day (also known as the weed day). This year, the DOGE day arrived right after the fourth Bitcoin halving event.

Wishing all a happy #Dogeday, #Floki sends his regards! 🐾



Let's paws for a moment and appreciate the good times and memes we've enjoyed together in our community! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/fpr7GTJ5ui — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) April 20, 2024

The crypto X is full of celebratory posts about 4/20. However, the biggest and the most influential Dogecoin fan Elon Musk has not published any posts about it so far. Instead, he has spread the word about another reason why this day is important to him.

First Starship launched on 4/20 2023

Elon Musk reposted a tweet published by the “DogeDesigner” (@cb_doge) X user, a member of the DOGE and X teams. The celebratory tweet states that on April 20, 2023, the Starship was launched for the very first time by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Later, Starship launches followed on Nov. 18 in the same year and then on March 14, 2024.

This year, the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin managed to soar to a high of $0.2201 on March 29 and again returning to it on April 1. The DOGE price surge was fueled by the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin smashing a new all-time high of $73,750 on March 14.

As of this writing, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1519, according to CoinMarketCap data.