Advertisement
AD

    226 Million DOGE Withdrawn From Robinhood by Mysterious Whale's Hand

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Staggering amount of Dogecoin acquired on Robinhood amid large price drop
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 11:33
    226 Million DOGE Withdrawn From Robinhood by Mysterious Whale's Hand
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    While the Dogecoin price has been plummeting since the weekend, a mysterious DOGE whale has stocked up on a large amount of the biggest meme cryptocurrency.

    Two massive transactions have been spotted by popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert as hundreds of millions of DOGE have been shoveled from the exchange to an unknown wallet.

    226 million DOGE scooped up by whale

    According to tweets recently published by Whale Alert, over the past 24 hours, an anonymous cryptocurrency whale removed two large crypto chunks from Robinhood. These transactions carried 150,000,000 and 76,316,694 DOGE, making it more than 226 million Dogecoin in total.

    This amount of meme cryptocurrency was evaluated at close to $40 million in fiat at the time.

    Both DOGE lumps were sent to the same wallet, -uc1wwKF. At the time of this writing, this blockchain address holds an impressive 2,052,284,869 Dogecoin worth $286,909,424.

    Since April 24, this whale has also seen three incoming transfers carrying 129,693,892; 40,300,290 and 51,968,427 Dogecoin. Prior to receiving them, the whale had disposed of 395,000,000 DOGE in three transfers.

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared with SHIB Community: Details

    DOGE whales become inactive

    As reported by U.Today earlier, a recent report published by the Santiment on-chain data agency shows a major decline in non-zero Dogecoin wallets. After large rises in this metric observed by the analytics team earlier this year, the number of these Dogecoin addresses has flattened.

    Santiment also mentioned that despite the flattening, DOGE wallets have been doing better than Cardano ones; non-empty ADA wallets have seen a major drop. The winner here so far is the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin – wallets with a non-zero amount of BTC in them have been growing persistently as of late, despite the marketing witnessing quite volatile prices on BTC.

    Dogecoin market performance

    After approximately a week of flat trading, the largest meme cryptocurrency by market cap, Dogecoin, has demonstrated yet another plunge. Since Sunday, DOGE has lost 8.5% and only managed to recover less than 1% today.

    Overall, since April 24, the iconic meme-themed coin has declined by almost 15% and is changing hands at $0.1384 at the time of this writing.

    Recently, DOGE has managed to advance deeper into the top 10 group of cryptocurrencies, now occupying eighth place with a market capitalization value of $20,003,212,269.

    #Dogecoin #Robinhood #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Ripple v. SEC: XRP Advocate Exposes Key SEC Weakness
    2024/04/30 12:25
    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Advocate Exposes Key SEC Weakness
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Survives Surge in Bearish Pressure
    2024/04/30 11:29
    XRP Survives Surge in Bearish Pressure
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Avalanche Founder Shares Crucial Message With Crypto Innovators: Details
    2024/04/30 11:29
    Avalanche Founder Shares Crucial Message With Crypto Innovators: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Yue Minjun Revolutionizes Bitcoin Art Scene with Pioneering Ordinals Collection on LiveArt
    HIPTHER Announces the BALTIC & Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2024 Shortlists
    Bitcoin Layer2 BEVM Announces Investment from Bitmain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple v. SEC: XRP Advocate Exposes Key SEC Weakness
    226 Million DOGE Withdrawn From Robinhood by Mysterious Whale's Hand
    XRP Survives Surge in Bearish Pressure
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD