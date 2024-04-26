Advertisement
    Dogecoin Creator Delivers Honest Opinion on Elon Musk and X

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    As Twitter approaches two years under Elon Musk's ownership, Dogecoin creator evaluates platform's progress
    Fri, 26/04/2024 - 14:28
    In a recent poll assessing the impact of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, known by the nickname Shibetoshi Nakamoto, provided insights into the platform's transformation. Markus, reflecting on the two-year anniversary of the billionaire's merger agreement with Twitter, indicated a positive shift in his experience, citing financial gains.

    Markus's remarks shed light on the benefits experienced by content creators since the takeover. He emphasized a notable improvement in his financial standing, stating that previously he "didn't get money," but now, under Musk's ownership, he is "getting money."

    The acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk marked a pivotal moment in the platform's evolution. It appears that the primary motive behind the move was to capitalize on Twitter's widespread influence, potentially turning it into a super app with a strong financial base.

    Since the change in ownership, content creators have reported enhanced rewards, particularly through increased visibility and engagement with their content.

    Notably, a comprehensive subscription system was introduced, allowing content creators to monetize their output effectively. Markus himself has embraced this model, offering exclusive content to subscribers for a nominal fee of $3 per month.

    However, Musk's tenure as Twitter's owner has not been without controversy. His views on censorship, political stances and eccentric speeches have sparked intense debate within the community. Critics argue that Musk's influence could potentially shape the platform's content moderation policies and editorial direction, raising concerns about free speech and neutrality.

