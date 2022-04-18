Elon Musk Wishes DOGE Army Happy Easter with Floki Picture and "DOGE Eggs"

Tesla chief has posted a photo of his Floki puppy and "Dogecoin Easter eggs" to say Happy Easter to the DOGE army

Head of Tesla, centibillionaire Elon Musk, has taken to Twitter to send the DOGE Army his Easter greetings, posting a picture with a Shiba Inu dog and Easter eggs that have an image of Dogecoin on them.

Elon Musk wishes DOGE army Happy Easter

In the thread, some commentators have assumed that the Shiba dog in the picture was Musk's puppy named Floki, whom he bought in June last year.

The name Floki comes from a "genius" and extravagant ship builder from the popular film series, "The Vikings." After that, meme coin Floki Inu emerged, which is now ranked 2,877th on CoinMarketCap. Floki is trading at roughly the same price as the second largest meme coin by market cap, Shiba Inu—$0.00002796.

However, Musk remains loyal to Dogecoin, holding neither SHIB, nor Floki. All of his crypto riches include Bitcoin, Ethereum and DOGE, according to his earlier tweet.

Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus responded to Elon's tweet, posting a GIF from The Simpsons cartoon with the character wearing a Shiba Inu head and dropping Easter egg on the grass.

Markus predicts Doge at $1, but there's a catch

On Saturday, April 16—Billy Markus, who is no longer on the Dogecoin project and, as he stated in several tweets earlier, is not going to create another crypto or return to DOGE—tweeted that he expected the meme coin to reach one dollar by the end of that day.

Later on, though, he clarified that he meant not the U.S. dollar but the Hong Kong dollar, which trades at $.13.

The current price of Dogecoin, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap, is $0.1355—as predicted by Billy Markus.