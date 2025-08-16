Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 16/08/2025 - 15:16
    Can rate of Bitcoin (BTC) return to $120,000 mark next week?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 16
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Saturday has started with the correction of some coins, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.4% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $117,394. If the growth continues, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is less bullish. The rate of the main crypto is closer to the support level, which is a bearish signal.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/15/2025 - 14:37
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 15
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If a breakout of the $117,201 mark happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $115,000-$116,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the $123,236 level. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to an ongoing correction to the $112,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $117,837 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 16, 2025 - 15:06
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 16
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 16, 2025 - 14:53
    15,150,000,000 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, Big Open Interest Switch Emerges
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 16
    SHIB Price Prediction for August 16
    15,150,000,000 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, Big Open Interest Switch Emerges
    Show all