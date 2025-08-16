Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Saturday has started with the correction of some coins, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $117,394. If the growth continues, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is less bullish. The rate of the main crypto is closer to the support level, which is a bearish signal.

If a breakout of the $117,201 mark happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $115,000-$116,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the $123,236 level. If the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to an ongoing correction to the $112,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $117,837 at press time.