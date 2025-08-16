Advertisement
    Shytoshi Kusama Becomes Key Topic of SHIB Team's Warning to Haters

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 16/08/2025 - 20:00
    SHIB lead Kusama praised by Shiba Inu team as they warn SHIB haters and fudders
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The pseudonymous SHIB marketing lead, known to the crypto community as Lucie, has published several tweets today, in which she criticized those crypto users who either hate and criticize SHIB or are using it to attract attention to their own tokens.

    In one of those posts, she mentioned the lead developer Shytoshi Kusama, praising him for everything he has done to get SHIB where it is now.

    Lucie praises Kusama

    In her tweet, the SHIB marketing expert has underscored the roles that have been performed by Shytoshi Kusama and the top developer Kaal Dhairya and all the tremendous amount of work done by them to allow Shiba Inu to succeed.

    Lucie reminded the community that SHIB has succeeded while overcoming multiple hurdles and headwinds, as well as opposing haters with all their “attacks, insults, nastiness and lies every day.”

    The key character features that help the SHIB team continue moving forward are “resilience, accountability and action.”

    Lucie's warning to dishonest SHIB partners

    Lucie also published a warning to, as she put it, “so-called SHIB partners,” accusing them of “throwing mud at the SHIB team, chasing cookie points,” and thus promoting their own coins to the SHIB community.

    She added that some of those “partners” even moved sums around $15,000 monthly into a “sub-DAO,” but she claimed that they are doing that to fud Shiba Inu and its initiatives.

    Lucie stated that SHIB cannot be stopped by such dirty players. The SHIB team keeps building new products and improving old ones, she said.

    “The SHIB ecosystem will keep building, growing and pushing forward, no matter how many bad actors try to drag it down.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama
