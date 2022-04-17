Shiba Inu Becomes Most Used Smart Contract by Largest Ethereum Wallets

Shiba Inu gains more traction among whales, but it is still not enough for another rally

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Following the unexpected yet long-awaited listing of Shiba Inu by Robinhood trading platform, whale activity toward the coin increased gradually as interactions with the token spiked in addition to buying activity, according to WhaleStats.

SHIB on-chain and market data

As the token's page on the wallet-tracker suggests, whales were actively buying the token, which caused increased usage of the Shiba Inu smart contract and made it the most used smart contract among the 2,000 largest Ethereum wallets.

In addition to high usage, market and on-chain metrics for Shiba Inu are also spiking, with the average balance on whale addresses rising to 2.36 SHIB tokens and volume increasing by 436%, reaching $53 million.

The more important increase is the net flow of Shiba Inu on whale addresses, which has spiked by almost 500%, suggesting that more tokens flowed into whale wallets than out, indicating the short- and mid-term bullishness of large investors.

Both volume and balances on whale addresses are also important metrics that show generally positive sentiment among large buyers. Positive tendencies are also being reflected on the value of the Shiba Inu holding, which increased to $1.3 billion recently, putting an old competitor, FTX token, in second place with $1.1 billion worth of tokens held by whales.

Shiba Inu market performance

Unfortunately for its investors, SHIB is failing to recover back at least a small part of the losses it suffered since November 2021. At press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.000025, which is far below the ATH of $0.000088.

After the big news about the Robinhood listing, SHIB managed to gain around 24% to its value, which was not even enough for the breakout of the 100-day consolidation channel.