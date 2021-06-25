PointPay
PointPay

Shiba Inu Spikes 11% After This Elon Musk’s Tweet, Which Compares Him to “Genius Ship Builder”

News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:55
article image
Yuri Molchan
Shiba Inu spikes after Elon Musk jokes that his Shiba dog will be named after a ship builder character from the Vikings movie series
Shiba Inu Spikes 11% After This Elon Musk’s Tweet, Which Compares Him to “Genius Ship Builder”
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk has made SHIBA INU meme-token (which is being promoted as a rival of Dogecoin) surge 11 percent by his recent tweet about a Shiba dog and Floki ship builder from the Vikings series.
SHIBMusk2506
Image via CoinMarketCap

Musk wants to name his Shiba dog Floki, SHIB spikes

Elon has tweeted that his Shiba Inu dog will be named Floki. That’s a fictional character of the “genius ship builder” from the popular Vikings movie series, without who Ragnar would have been unable to sail to new lands.

flokimuskshiba

The token of the same name (SHIBA INU) started growing on that tweet immediately, soaring over 11 percent.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe pointed at the coin’s rise in the comments.

Poppeshibainumusk00
Image via Twitter

Related
"Bitcurious" Elon Musk Agrees to Have “The Talk” About Bitcoin with Jack Dorsey

Earlier, U.Today reported that Musk ridiculed the Shiba Uni community for tweeting that nobody will use DOGE – Musk’s favorite meme-coin.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Aggressively Accumulated by Strong Hands: Analyst
06/25/2021 - 14:40

Bitcoin Aggressively Accumulated by Strong Hands: Analyst
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death
06/25/2021 - 14:04

John McAfee's Widow Blames U.S. Authorities for Husband's Death
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Ex-Hillary Clinton Adviser Tomicah Tillemann to Work with $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund
06/25/2021 - 13:04

Ex-Hillary Clinton Adviser Tomicah Tillemann to Work with $2.2 Billion Crypto Fund
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov