Shiba Inu Spikes 11% After This Elon Musk’s Tweet, Which Compares Him to “Genius Ship Builder”

Shiba Inu spikes after Elon Musk jokes that his Shiba dog will be named after a ship builder character from the Vikings movie series

Elon Musk has made SHIBA INU meme-token (which is being promoted as a rival of Dogecoin) surge 11 percent by his recent tweet about a Shiba dog and Floki ship builder from the Vikings series.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Musk wants to name his Shiba dog Floki, SHIB spikes

Elon has tweeted that his Shiba Inu dog will be named Floki. That’s a fictional character of the “genius ship builder” from the popular Vikings movie series, without who Ragnar would have been unable to sail to new lands.

The token of the same name (SHIBA INU) started growing on that tweet immediately, soaring over 11 percent.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe pointed at the coin’s rise in the comments.

Image via Twitter

Earlier, U.Today reported that Musk ridiculed the Shiba Uni community for tweeting that nobody will use DOGE – Musk’s favorite meme-coin.