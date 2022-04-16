Dogecoin Creator Predicts $1 DOGE But Makes Important Clarification

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The creator of one of the most popular memecoins on the market, Billy Markus—also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, shared a satirical price prediction that gave hope to some DOGE investors in the commentary under the tweet.

But while some newbies in the crypto field felt some reassurance, the Dogecoin creator quickly clarified his message, saying that he meant Hong Kong dollars and not the U.S. dollar.

dogecoin will reach a dollar by the end of today — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 16, 2022

The satirical nature of the tweet was not welcomed by some investors as they expressed their frustration with Dogecoin's performance on the market in the last 300 days. Since August of last year, DOGE is now showing signs of a recovery and mostly losing value instead of gaining it.

Lately, Dogecoin surprised its investors with a strong 20% after Elon Musk stated that he is willing to buy Twitter, which seemed like positive news for DOGE—famously adored by the entrepreneur.