Dogecoin Creator Predicts $1 DOGE But Makes Important Clarification

Sat, 04/16/2022 - 16:53
Arman Shirinyan
Developer reassured some investors but quickly dispelled the bold prediction
The creator of one of the most popular memecoins on the market, Billy Markus—also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, shared a satirical price prediction that gave hope to some DOGE investors in the commentary under the tweet.

But while some newbies in the crypto field felt some reassurance, the Dogecoin creator quickly clarified his message, saying that he meant Hong Kong dollars and not the U.S. dollar.

The satirical nature of the tweet was not welcomed by some investors as they expressed their frustration with Dogecoin's performance on the market in the last 300 days. Since August of last year, DOGE is now showing signs of a recovery and mostly losing value instead of gaining it.

Lately, Dogecoin surprised its investors with a strong 20% after Elon Musk stated that he is willing to buy Twitter, which seemed like positive news for DOGE—famously adored by the entrepreneur.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

