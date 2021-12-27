Dogecoin Cofounder Reveals His DOGE Holdings, Explains Why He'll Never Return to This Project

Yuri Molchan
Cofounder of Dogecoin Billy Markus has revealed how much Doge he holds and stated that he will never go back to working on this project, here's why
Dogecoin Cofounder Reveals His DOGE Holdings, Explains Why He'll Never Return to This Project
Billy Markus, who cofounded Dogecoin back in 2013 but is no longer on this project, has unveiled how much of the most popular meme cryptocurrency he holds in his wallet. When asked if he plans to go back to coding DOGE, he stated that he would never do it again, sharing his reasons.

Here's how much Doge Markus holds

In a recent tweet, Markus reminded Dogecoin fans that he is a regular DOGE community member as he is no longer on the project. However, he still holds 220,000 Dogecoins.

Referring to a wide range of topics he tweets about, Markus stated yet again that since he does not owe anything to anyone in the crypto community, he is free to pick any topic for his tweets. However, he stressed that he will keep encouraging those who are improving the crypto space and discouraging those who are not, in his view.

Why Markus will not return as a Dogecoin leader

Answering a tweet from a follower, Billy Markus emphasized that he will never return to coding Dogecoin again (read: "I will not be its official leader"). The reason for that is that the more he does for people in the community, the worse they treat him.

Markus explains his attitude toward Doge via "Rick and Morty"

In a separate tweet today, the cofounder of the joke cryptocurrency, which was initially a parody on Bitcoin inspired by the Shiba Inu dog breed, posted an extract from a popular "Rick and Morty" animated movie.

In it, the characters are discussing a set of collectibles, and one of them explains why the other bought them. It is not because of their current value or because they may increase in value (they may fail to do so, after all). The only thing that matters here is "you bought it cuz you like it." That seems to explain the vision of the "true Doge community" regarding this meme cryptocurrency.

This year, Dogecoin turned eight years old. It has been up a whopping 6,943% since 2021 began but, at the moment, it is down 76.1% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached on May 8.

One of the major events this year was that centibillionaire Elon Musk announced that the Tesla giant will launch some merch that will be sold for Dogecoin as an experiment. He did not specify, however, when these sales will begin.

