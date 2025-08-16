SHIB Price Prediction for August 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are losing the initiative at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 0.12% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the picture is bearish as the rate is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001303. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a dump to the $0.00001270 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the picture is neither bullish nor bearish. The rate of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.00001173 and the resistance of $0.00001428.

As neither side is dominating, ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is falling, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001290 at press time.