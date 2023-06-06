El Salvador's Portfolio Coming Closer to Breaking Even

Tue, 06/06/2023 - 12:29
article image
Arman Shirinyan
El Salvador's change in portfolio management strategy brings noteworthy results
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

El Salvador's bold venture into the world of Bitcoin (BTC) has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Aiming to strengthen this decision and contribute to the nation's wealth, the Salvadoran government embarked on an aggressive investment strategy that has recently started showing promising results.

In November, President Nayib Bukele announced a new approach. Instead of making large, one-off purchases of Bitcoin, El Salvador would now buy one Bitcoin per day, a strategy aimed at dollar-cost averaging into the market. This approach of consistently buying the same amount over time, regardless of price fluctuations, is often used to mitigate the risk of investing a large amount in a single transaction at an unfavorable price.

Nayib chart
Source: Nayibtracker

Fast forward to today, and the results are becoming visible. El Salvador's Bitcoin portfolio is nearing its breakeven point. This is a significant milestone considering the volatility of the crypto market, which has seen Bitcoin's price oscillate wildly since El Salvador's initial adoption.

The country's approach highlights a key aspect of investment strategy: patience. By consistently investing and holding onto their Bitcoin, El Salvador is nearing the point where the current value of its portfolio will match the total investment made.

If Bitcoin Price Does This, 780,000 BTC Might Be at Risk

The breakeven point's proximity signifies not just the potential success of El Salvador's Bitcoin strategy but also the resilience of the cryptocurrency. Despite market downturns, the sustained strategy of the Salvadoran government, paired with the underlying strength of Bitcoin, has made it possible for the country to edge closer to recouping its investment.

The impact of this approach extends beyond the borders of El Salvador. Other nations are closely watching the Bitcoin experiment unfold. As El Salvador's Bitcoin portfolio approaches breakeven, it could serve as a model for other countries considering a similar path.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

