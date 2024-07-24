    Dogecoin Golden Cross Alert: Is DOGE Set for 18,000% Rally?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Crypto analyst predicts Dogecoin's first golden cross in four years, hinting at possible 18,000% rally
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 15:53
    Dogecoin Golden Cross Alert: Is DOGE Set for 18,000% Rally?
    Prominent crypto analyst "Kev_Capital_TA" has identified a potentially bullish technical indicator for Dogecoin (DOGE). In a recent X post, the analyst highlighted the possibility of a "golden cross" emerging for DOGE within the next 2-3 weeks.

    A golden cross is a chart pattern formed when the 50-week moving average price crosses above the 200-week moving average price. This pattern is often viewed by technical analysts as a sign of a potential long-term bullish trend.

    The significance of this for DOGE lies in its past performance. The last time a golden cross occurred for the popular meme cryptocurrency was in May 2021, which preceded a remarkable half-year price surge of over 18,000%. This rapid increase saw DOGE climb from $0.003 to a peak of $0.75 per coin.

    If history were to repeat itself with the emergence of another golden cross, and a similar price movement followed, DOGE could reach a price of approximately $23.40 per coin. This would translate to a market capitalization for Dogecoin exceeding $3.48 trillion.

    While the possibility of a golden cross and subsequent price increase is intriguing, some market participants may view such a dramatic surge as highly improbable. They point to the maturing crypto landscape and the vast difference in Dogecoin's market cap compared to 2021.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

