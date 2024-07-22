    Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Back Above $20 Billion, While WIF Posts Double-Digit Gains

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Dogecoin (DOGE) becomes double decacorn and fastest-growing crypto in top 35
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 14:12
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Back Above $20 Billion, While WIF Posts Double-Digit Gains
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    As the cryptocurrency segment is recovering, the majority of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are in the green. Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin, hit a major capitalization milestone, while Solana's heavyweight, Dogwifhat (WIF), is yet again among the top performers.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) market cap blasts past $20 billion

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the first and most valued meme cryptocurrency, gained about 5% of its capitalization overnight. As such, its aggregated market cap eclipsed $20 billion and keeps surging. As DOGE's trading volume hits $1.6 billion, it becomes the fifth most traded crypto (excluding stablecoins).

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    As such, Dogecoin (DOGE) has become the top 5 fastest growing crypto today. This results in over $2.1 million in DOGE short positions being liquidated on CEXes in the last 24 hours.

    Dogwifhat (WIF), a flagship Solana meme coin, is yet another dog-coin in the spotlight today. With an impressive 11% spike, it is the second-best performer in the top 100, surpassed only by TIA, a key crypto of modular L1 Celestia.

    The other major meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), is up 0.3% today, while PEPE and BONK logged a 1.5% upsurge each. FLOKI, and POPCAT are in the red.

    The market benchmark is up 0.9% today, which means that the majority of the top meme coins outperformed the crypto segment as a whole. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest crypto, added 1% and is changing hands at $67,610.

    Three cat-coins in top 100? MOG, MEW racing toward elite club

    At the same time, Solana (SOL) meme coins and cat-themed cryptos are the best performing segments today. It looks like two cat-coins, Mog Coin (MOG) and Cat in Dog World (MEW), are on the verge of joining the top 100 on CoinGecko.

    Mog Coin (MOG) reached an all-time high yesterday at about $0,000002445. Despite a slight retraction, it is up 5% and is struggling to replace Neo (NEO) as the 100th largest crypto. MOG's market cap surpassed $800 million.

    Cat in Dog World (MEW) demonstrated a surprising 41% upsurge in 24 hours, with the market cap rallying over $700 million.

    Solana Cat Meme Coin Surges 117%, but There Is Something You Need to Know
    Solana Cat Meme Coin Surges 117%, but There Is Something You Need to Know
    The two might follow the success of Popcat (POPCAT), Solana's major catcoin. The asset is targeted by criticism amid insider trading accusations.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

