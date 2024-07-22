Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Back Above $20 Billion, While WIF Posts Double-Digit Gains

Advertisement

As the cryptocurrency segment is recovering, the majority of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are in the green. Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme coin, hit a major capitalization milestone, while Solana's heavyweight, Dogwifhat (WIF), is yet again among the top performers.

Dogecoin (DOGE) market cap blasts past $20 billion

Dogecoin (DOGE), the first and most valued meme cryptocurrency, gained about 5% of its capitalization overnight. As such, its aggregated market cap eclipsed $20 billion and keeps surging. As DOGE's trading volume hits $1.6 billion, it becomes the fifth most traded crypto (excluding stablecoins).

Image by CoinGecko

As such, Dogecoin (DOGE) has become the top 5 fastest growing crypto today. This results in over $2.1 million in DOGE short positions being liquidated on CEXes in the last 24 hours.

Dogwifhat (WIF), a flagship Solana meme coin, is yet another dog-coin in the spotlight today. With an impressive 11% spike, it is the second-best performer in the top 100, surpassed only by TIA, a key crypto of modular L1 Celestia.

The other major meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), is up 0.3% today, while PEPE and BONK logged a 1.5% upsurge each. FLOKI, and POPCAT are in the red.

The market benchmark is up 0.9% today, which means that the majority of the top meme coins outperformed the crypto segment as a whole. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest crypto, added 1% and is changing hands at $67,610.

Three cat-coins in top 100? MOG, MEW racing toward elite club

At the same time, Solana (SOL) meme coins and cat-themed cryptos are the best performing segments today. It looks like two cat-coins, Mog Coin (MOG) and Cat in Dog World (MEW), are on the verge of joining the top 100 on CoinGecko.

Mog Coin (MOG) reached an all-time high yesterday at about $0,000002445. Despite a slight retraction, it is up 5% and is struggling to replace Neo (NEO) as the 100th largest crypto. MOG's market cap surpassed $800 million.

Cat in Dog World (MEW) demonstrated a surprising 41% upsurge in 24 hours, with the market cap rallying over $700 million.

The two might follow the success of Popcat (POPCAT), Solana's major catcoin. The asset is targeted by criticism amid insider trading accusations.