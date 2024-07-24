Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Known as two of the most active personalities on the X social media platform, Elon Musk and Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus have set the crypto ecosystem on fire with a new post about the truth.

Dogecoin founder's take on "truth"

According to Billy Markus, he said that what people wish to hear is actually often a lie. Though Markus is a public figure who wades into diverse social discussions, it remains unclear what the origin of this particular post was. However, he noted that what people generally want to hear most of the time is "an overly simplistic, non-nuanced version of what they want to be true."

The post has garnered significant reactions on X, with Elon Musk reacting to it with a bull's eye dart sticker.

🎯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2024

This proves he agrees with the Dogecoin founders’ stance. Many in the crypto community are already personalizing this post to show how much scammers have lied to score investments from the community.

One of the hard-to-swallow subjects is whether Dogecoin, for instance, can grow to become a major currency used around the world. Despite massive support for the coin from both Markus and Elon Musk, its chances of attaining this epic milestone remain in significant doubt.

Hard road ahead for crypto

If there is one truth the crypto community will need to live with, it is that there is a harsh ride ahead for the market. However, things are gradually shaping up, with the launch of spot Bitcoin ETF products earlier this year. This week, the Ethereum ETF also hit U.S. stock exchanges, underscoring how far the industry has come.

However, for coins like Solana, XRP and Dogecoin to attain similar ETF milestones, as many are projecting, there is an obviously hard road ahead. This is masked by broader institutional adoption and regulatory allowance.