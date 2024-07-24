    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin creator and Elon Musk spark unexpected crypto community reaction on X
    Wed, 24/07/2024 - 13:39
    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Known as two of the most active personalities on the X social media platform, Elon Musk and Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus have set the crypto ecosystem on fire with a new post about the truth.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin founder's take on "truth"

    According to Billy Markus, he said that what people wish to hear is actually often a lie. Though Markus is a public figure who wades into diverse social discussions, it remains unclear what the origin of this particular post was. However, he noted that what people generally want to hear most of the time is "an overly simplistic, non-nuanced version of what they want to be true."

    Related
    Major Dogecoin Downtrend Might Finally Be Over
    Mon, 07/22/2024 - 20:35
    Major Dogecoin Downtrend Might Finally Be Over
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The post has garnered significant reactions on X, with Elon Musk reacting to it with a bull's eye dart sticker. 

    This proves he agrees with the Dogecoin founders’ stance. Many in the crypto community are already personalizing this post to show how much scammers have lied to score investments from the community.

    One of the hard-to-swallow subjects is whether Dogecoin, for instance, can grow to become a major currency used around the world. Despite massive support for the coin from both Markus and Elon Musk, its chances of attaining this epic milestone remain in significant doubt.

    Hard road ahead for crypto

    If there is one truth the crypto community will need to live with, it is that there is a harsh ride ahead for the market. However, things are gradually shaping up, with the launch of spot Bitcoin ETF products earlier this year. This week, the Ethereum ETF also hit U.S. stock exchanges, underscoring how far the industry has come.

    Related
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Just Had One of Its Best Days to Date
    Tue, 07/23/2024 - 06:11
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Just Had One of Its Best Days to Date
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, for coins like Solana, XRP and Dogecoin to attain similar ETF milestones, as many are projecting, there is an obviously hard road ahead. This is masked by broader institutional adoption and regulatory allowance.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Breakout, Says Top Analyst
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:33
    Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Breakout, Says Top Analyst
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:33
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Receives Breaking Bullish Buy Signal From Crucial Indicator
    Jul 24, 2024 - 13:33
    Bitcoin Receives Breaking Bullish Buy Signal From Crucial Indicator
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ETZ adds SUI to IRA Offerings
    Crypto Fest 2024: A Unique Celebration of Web3.0 Innovation and Culture in Cape Town, South Africa
    MEET48's Meme2.0 Ecology Airdrop New Gameplay
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk and Dogecoin Founder Stun Crypto Community With Posts About Truth
    Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Signs of Breakout, Says Top Analyst
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Reactivated With Mammoth Profit
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD