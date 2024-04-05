Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder Supports DOGE Tipping on X, Though BTC and ETH Hardly Used

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    DOGE creator has weighed in on potential Dogecoin tipping implementation on X
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 13:44
    Dogecoin Founder Supports DOGE Tipping on X, Though BTC and ETH Hardly Used
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    In 2013, Billy Markus, known on the X app (formerly Twitter) as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” launched the original meme-inspired cryptocurrency, DOGE, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer.

    Both left the project soon after launch, but Markus remains watchful on both DOGE and the whole crypto space, frequently publishing sarcastic posts on X/Twitter platform.

    This time, he has commented on the idea of adding DOGE to the tipping option on the aforementioned social media network after hearing claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum, even though they have been added officially, are hardly ever used for tipping content creators.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Comments on Recent Bitcoin Crash, Hold Tight

    BTC, ETH hardly used for tipping on X, DOGE is: Opinion 

    The discussion that was later joined by Billy Markus started with a tweet by user @dogeofficialceo. In it, the DOGE fan shared that he has the tipping feature that uses BTC and ETH installed in his Twitter/X account, first implemented under Jack Dorsey’s leadership over the company.

    However, @dogeofficialceo stated that, so far, he has “never received a single tip” in BTC or ETH, nor has he heard of anyone using them at all.

    Still, he claims that the Dogecoin community has been actively using third-party applications such MyDoge wallet and sodogetip to make daily DOGE transactions on X/Twitter. The user finally said that should X finally implement crypto payments, it would make sense “to support the one that's being most actively used” – DOGE. To add weight to his tweet, the user published a screenshot from his profile, where a Bitcoin and an Ethereum wallets can be seen.

    Ironically, soon after this tweet was published, the author received a tip of 0.001 ETH on X via the above-mentioned internal feature. The Bitcoin tipping feature was launched in September 2021, and the same mechanism for ETH tipping was added in February 2022.

    Related
    304 Million DOGE Mysteriously Moved from Binance Amid 7.5% Drop

    Dogecoin founder shares his take

    Billy Markus joined the heated discussion in the comments. “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” seems to agree with the point made by @dogeofficialceo. Besides, Markus is definite that adding DOGE would be an easy thing to do, and it would only take a few hours.

    Overall, the crypto community hopes that since X/Twitter keeps adding new licenses for payment transactions, DOGE payments will be implemented until the end of 2024.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin #Twitter
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Top Binance Trader Names When Bitcoin ETF Effect Kicks In
    2024/04/05 13:39
    Top Binance Trader Names When Bitcoin ETF Effect Kicks In
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image How to "Become The Money" - Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Shares Guidance
    2024/04/05 13:39
    How to "Become The Money" - Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Shares Guidance
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Polygon (MATIC) Might Soar to $1 If This Happens
    2024/04/05 13:39
    Polygon (MATIC) Might Soar to $1 If This Happens
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder Supports DOGE Tipping on X, Though BTC and ETH Hardly Used
    Top Binance Trader Names When Bitcoin ETF Effect Kicks In
    How to "Become The Money" - Bitcoiner Michael Saylor Shares Guidance
    Show all