Dogecoin Founder Supports DOGE Tipping on X, Though BTC and ETH Hardly Used

In 2013, Billy Markus, known on the X app (formerly Twitter) as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” launched the original meme-inspired cryptocurrency, DOGE, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer.

Both left the project soon after launch, but Markus remains watchful on both DOGE and the whole crypto space, frequently publishing sarcastic posts on X/Twitter platform.

This time, he has commented on the idea of adding DOGE to the tipping option on the aforementioned social media network after hearing claims that Bitcoin and Ethereum, even though they have been added officially, are hardly ever used for tipping content creators.

The discussion that was later joined by Billy Markus started with a tweet by user @dogeofficialceo. In it, the DOGE fan shared that he has the tipping feature that uses BTC and ETH installed in his Twitter/X account, first implemented under Jack Dorsey’s leadership over the company.

However, @dogeofficialceo stated that, so far, he has “never received a single tip” in BTC or ETH, nor has he heard of anyone using them at all.

Still, he claims that the Dogecoin community has been actively using third-party applications such MyDoge wallet and sodogetip to make daily DOGE transactions on X/Twitter. The user finally said that should X finally implement crypto payments, it would make sense “to support the one that's being most actively used” – DOGE. To add weight to his tweet, the user published a screenshot from his profile, where a Bitcoin and an Ethereum wallets can be seen.

Thanks to whoever just sent me .001 ETH to prove a point 😂👍 — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) April 4, 2024

Ironically, soon after this tweet was published, the author received a tip of 0.001 ETH on X via the above-mentioned internal feature. The Bitcoin tipping feature was launched in September 2021, and the same mechanism for ETH tipping was added in February 2022.

Dogecoin founder shares his take

Billy Markus joined the heated discussion in the comments. “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” seems to agree with the point made by @dogeofficialceo. Besides, Markus is definite that adding DOGE would be an easy thing to do, and it would only take a few hours.

this particular feature would take a few hours, it’s just allowing someone to put an address in — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 4, 2024

Overall, the crypto community hopes that since X/Twitter keeps adding new licenses for payment transactions, DOGE payments will be implemented until the end of 2024.