    304 Million DOGE Mysteriously Moved from Binance Amid 7.5% Drop

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Massive anonymous Dogecoin transfer has been detected from Binance with almost 691 million DOGE moved to Coinbase and Robinhood
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 8:51
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Data shared by prominent blockchain sleuth Whale Alert shows that a hefty amount of DOGE meme coins has been withdrawn from Binance after a likely purchase by anonymous crypto wallets. Whale Alert is renowned for sharing the details of large cryptocurrency transactions with the crypto community on X/Twitter.

    Hundreds of millions of DOGE land in whale's pocket

    The above-mentioned data source tweeted that approximately three hours ago, two blockchain wallets tagged as unknown withdrew a total of 304,588,737 Dogecoin from the Binance exchange. This amount of Dogecoin is equal to $53,125,088 in fiat at the time of writing.

    The crypto community seems impressed by such a massive amount of crypto transferred promptly thanks to the innovative blockchain technology. The fee to get this transaction completed was as low as 0.20484458, which is the equivalent of merely $0.03.

    Massive DOGE lump bought on Binance
    Image via Whale Alert

    DOGE whale activity surges around top exchanges

    According to Whale Alert, since the start of April, cryptocurrency whales have drastically increased their activity, dealing with two major exchanges in particular – Coinbase and Robinhood.

    Over the past few days, multiple hefty transactions going to and from these two crypto trading giants have been registered. A total of 396.4 million Dogecoin has been transacted to and from Robinhood cumulatively, and 294.4 million DOGE were moved to and from Coinbase as well.

    Together this makes up almost 691 million Dogecoin. Added to the 304.5 million withdrawn from Binance, the total amount of DOGE within the past five days, per Whale Alert, constitutes 995.3 million DOGE evaluated at $173,596,045 at press time.

    Aside from that, as reported by U.Today, earlier this week, a dormant Dogecoin whale’s wallet came back to life after 10.3 years of inactivity. This address held 3,700,051 DOGE worth $662,519.

    Dogecoin price's recent action

    Within the last 24 hours, the Dogecoin price has plummeted by more than 7.5%, falling from the $0.1872 level. Overall, since March 27, DOGE has been smacked with a staggering 24.3% decrease as it lost the $0.2289 local high reached recently.

    By now, DOGE has regained a minor 1.47%, but the chart shows that over the past couple of days, Dogecoin has been moving within a range, with $0.1752 serving as its major support level.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
