    Dogecoin Founder Reacts to Insane BTC and ETH Price Predictions

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Dogecoin founder Billy Markus gives unexpected statement on Standard Chartered's predictions
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 11:52
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Dogecoin (DOGE) founder Billy Markus, who goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on social media, has just reacted to some massive crypto price predictions. Markus, a renowned software engineer, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) price forecasts.

    These price predictions were given by Standard Chartered Bank. The British banking giant is renowned for sharing its price forecasts for Bitcoin, mostly keeping a bullish overview of the flagship digital currency. Just recently, the bank issued a statement, noting that Bitcoin has the potential to reach $250,000 next year.

    Notably, Standard Chartered predicted earlier this year that Ethereum would reclaim the $4,000 level after Bitcoin spot ETF approval. While this ETH price prediction was on the spot, the renowned bank has now predicted that Ethereum is poised to hit the $14,000 price level next year. These ultra-bullish price predictions from Standard Chartered are based on several factors.

    However, the most dominant factor is the recently approved BTC spot ETFs and the potential approval of Ethereum spot ETFs later this year. The market has already witnessed record inflows into Bitcoin ETFs, which resulted in a major price increase for BTC itself. Hence, analysts consider these a major bullish catalyst.

    Dogecoin founder makes strange statement

    While the crypto community is rejoicing to see such bullish stances from major players in the industry, Dogecoin founder Billy Markus believes that these predictions are too good to be true. He shared a screenshot of an article’s headline, which mentioned that Ethereum could top the $14,000 price level next year alongside the Bitcoin price boom. 

    In his tweet, Markus made fun of the BTC and ETH price forecasts and mentioned that he could start dating Sydney Sweeney next year, humorously implying that he is far too hopeful, just like Standard Chartered. For those who do not know, Sydney Sweeney is a famous American actress renowned for her role in the drama series "Euphoria."

    In addition, Billy Markus recently shared another playful tweet. This time, he urged Bitcoin to hit the $1 million price level while he was asleep. While this is a humorous comment, it should be noted that many price forecasts have been pouring in recently, so the Dogecoin founder is also telling the community to be vigilant and not to believe anything they see on the internet.

    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

