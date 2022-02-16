Twitter Rolls Out Ethereum Tipping

Twitter now allows tipping content creators with the second-largest cryptocurrency, potentially giving it a major adoption boost

Social media giant Twitter has made it possible for users of its mobile app to tip content creators in Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Update: Ethereum address is finally publicly available in Twitter Tip Jar https://t.co/bjucAtpRPc — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 16, 2022

The Ethereum addition comes after the San Francisco-based company launched Bitcoin tipping in late September.